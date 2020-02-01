advertisement

Terry Crews has publicly apologized to Gabrielle Union for comments he made regarding the ex-judge’s “America’s Got Talent” leaving the reality contest series.

“I said @ KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 to acknowledge other people’s pain. “At the moment I have to do the same. I apologize for the comments I have made. I realize that a lot of black women get hurt by what I said and what I did not say are disappointed, ”crews tweeted on Friday.

“I hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my personal point of view without first considering someone else’s experience, ”he continued. “I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to make me react angry rather than respond thoughtfully. This has certainly done more harm and I hope that I can correct the pain I inflicted on those who were hurt by my words. “

The “AGT” host contacted Union directly.

“@Itsgabrielleu, I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience – but that’s exactly what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and I can use it to understand the struggle for fairness and equality in the workplace, ”he continued.

“You are a role model for the entire black community and in my wish to be professionally neutral as your employee, I should at least have understood that you only needed my support.”

The comments crew referred to were released last week during an interview on the “Today” show.

“First, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of comments on racism,” the crews said. “It has never been my experience with America’s Got Talent … in fact it was the most varied place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. it was all in the game. “

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star added, “Now I have to say that too. When you look at what the allegations were about, this was stated by an unnamed source. My thing is – you know, it’s funny because I think you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what to do. First of all, she thought it came from an unknown source – because Gabrielle Union has not publicly commented on any of these allegations to date – “he said.

Crews was interrupted by the hosts of “The 3rd Hour of Today” and asked if he had spoken to Union in the controversy to which he replied: “I haven’t.” I didn’t pick up, but I didn’t hear anything. “

Then he said his wife said to him, “Well, if she didn’t make an explanation, why would you do that?”

On November 22, it was announced that Union and the other “AGT” judge Julianne Hough will not be returning for season 15 of the next year. The Union treaty was not renewed after several behind-the-scenes incidents and show runners labeled “difficult”, Geier reported. More information on the Union’s exit can be found here.

