A terrified retired couple was awakened when they knocked on the ground floor at their home to be confronted by a masked burglar.

The pair spotted Matthew Oakes at the bottom of their stairs after he broke a door to enter.

The woman yelled at him to “go out now” and the 23-year-old fled.

But she was able to give a description of him to the police, and he and his accomplice Joshua Scott were recovered 15 minutes later.

Both had items stolen from the break-in and blood from a severed hand. Oakes suffered from his time on property linking him to the crime.

Now the two men have been sent to jail for their part in the burglary that took place in Shipley on December 14.

Awakened by the sound of blows

Imprisoning Oakes for 16 months and Scott for two months, recorder Jason Macadam said, “For the people who were on the property when it was robbed, it will never be over.”

“The elderly feel vulnerable and afraid and these people take them with them to their graves.

“The public will be scandalized that a retired couple was disturbed and woke up late at night and found someone at the bottom of their stairs.

“This lady didn’t know if you would run away or start going up the stairs.”

Oakes has been imprisoned for 16 months

(Image: Derbyshire Police)

Prosecutor Gregor Purcell said the couple went to bed between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. in their four-bedroom semi-detached house in Hassocks Lane North.

He said that around 2 a.m. the lady was awakened by the sound of the knocks and got up, thinking at the start that it came from her neighbor’s house,

But as she arrived at the top of the stairs, she saw Oakes, his face covered to hide his identity, standing there below.

‘Get out now’

Mr. Purcell said: “She yelled at him to” go out now “and he turned around and ran into the dining room.

“She was joined by her husband and, with a little courage, they got out and called the police.

“About 15 minutes later, Oakes and Scott were seen and arrested walking on Heanor Road.

“Scott had a cell phone on him that had been stolen from the property and Oakes had a gold rotating watch taken from the top of the property’s piano.”

Mr. Purcell said that Oakes, of Blake Street, Ilkeston, had a cut in his hand for breaking a door to the UPVC to enter it.

The blood left on the premises corresponded to hers.

He was interviewed and replied “no comment” to the questions put to him, but then pleaded guilty to burglary.

Raised in care

He has 32 previous convictions for 57 offenses.

Scott, without a fixed address, said he had been drinking with Oakes that night but had no role in the break-in.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to handling stolen property and was convicted 13 times for 28 offenses, including three burglaries committed in 2013.

Gareth Gimson, for Oakes, said his client was raised in care and that at the age of 12 he “ran with the wrong crowd.”

He said, “The most important feature of this case is the distress of the owner.

“The lady of the house was disturbed but when he realized he was on his guard and fled.”

.

