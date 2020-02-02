advertisement

A young Chaddesden girl feared that she was going to die as she choked on her grandmother.

The eight-year-old girl had chewed the cover of a green felt-tip pen when the center part entered her windpipe and got stuck.

As she gasped frantically for air, the cover finally came off but then fell into her lungs.

According to her grandmother, the schoolgirl was left “frightened and upset” after being rushed to the theater to have her removed.

The 49-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “My granddaughter was coloring in her room and she ran downstairs saying,” I swallowed the pen cover. “

“She was really scared. You could hear the cover of her windpipe when she was breathing. Some pen covers have extra bits in the middle and that’s what she swallowed.

“She spit blood and said,” I’m going to die. “

The woman said she called 999 and an ambulance arrived immediately on Thursday, January 23.

She was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital, where she was taken to the theater.

The grandmother said, “She was really wheezing in her left lung so they went to get her.

“He had been sucked to the bottom of his lung. They went into his lungs with a camera, but said it was serrated, so they didn’t want to damage it. “

She said the doctors thought it was best to see her at the Queen’s Medical Center, so she was taken there by ambulance.

The Nottingham surgeon told the family that he preferred to remove the cover, even though it had caused damage.

The grandmother said, “After it was removed, part of the lung collapsed, so it needs to be monitored closely now. She is taking antibiotics.

“If it had happened differently, she might not be there. It’s really scary and it rocked her a little. “

The family said they wanted to warn other parents of the dangers of chewing felt tip pen lids.

She said, “We keep telling her to take things out of her mouth.

“We know she shouldn’t have chewed it, but millions of people are used to it, and with some pens, small pieces can get into your throat.

“I just want parents and teachers to be vigilant about what children chew.”

