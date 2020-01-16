advertisement

Temperatures in Calgary this week rivaled Antarctica – a hard, ice-covered, virtually uninhabited land, and yet most of us still had to trust our way to work and continue our daily lives.

The polar vortex forced the trains to break down, car batteries to die, and pipes to freeze.

It has been, in every sense, a nightmare for vulnerable Calgarians in need of warmth and shelter. And for residents who are lucky enough not to have those worries, the week-long freeze gave patience the test, as it destroyed so much casual misery.

Take Andrea Zurawicz for example on Tuesday when she woke up to frozen pipes and a car that wouldn’t start. With two young children, it was a bit of a nuisance, but her husband was able to grab the necessities, including water, food and mix formula from the local convenience store.

“We moved to this house over the summer, so we didn’t know that could be an issue because it’s an older house,” Zurawicz said. “We will know for another cold moment to execute the tap for a while so that it will flow and the pipes are less likely to freeze.”

She considers herself lucky that before long they were able to heat the pipes and get back the flowing water.

McKenzie Lake resident Darlene Philpot, meanwhile, had plenty of water flowing into her home Tuesday evening but would not go to her sink.

“I was trying to warm up some dinner around 10pm and I could hear running water in my kitchen,” she said. “I looked around the house and couldn’t find any reason for the water to flow. And then I went down to my basement in my storage room and there was water splashing all over the place.”

The problem was a forgotten window that had a crack left open during the summer months. Thankfully, she was able to turn off the main water for the house.

Philpot found that emergency overtime fees for plumbers could cost her a hefty $ 500, so her family just got done and got ready for school Wednesday without water. She said she was able to find a plumber who could fix the line that day, but only after making many calls.

Guess she wasn’t the only one with winter weather problems.

However, the misery of one family is the rest of another.

Jorge Ramirez, his wife and two friends were watching Calgary clumsy from the top of the Calgary Tower Wednesday morning.

They’re visiting from Guadalajara, Mexico, where the temperature is lowering between 25 to 30 C – jealous, too? They wanted to see snow for the first time and, framed with toes, earbuds and saturated winter jackets, they strolled around the Tower looking at a snow-covered core.

Alberto Sanchez, Vanessa Madeira, Dulce Mercado and Jorge Ramirez take pictures of the observation deck at the Calgary Tower on Wednesday.

Jim Wells /

Postmedia

When asked what they thought of the winter weather, Ramirez said, “beautiful beautiful, amazing but crazy” as everyone laughed.

Although the temperature difference between the house and here is significant, the cold snap will not stop them from exploring Calgary, Banff and later Edmonton.

The coldest beer in town

Providing a cold beer is normally the goal of Calgary’s growing sector.

But the extreme relentless freeze has pushed it cold too far for at least one of its players.

Troy Kamphuis-Finigan said he thought he would beat the big freeze after being forced to freeze his plate room and beer lines Wednesday at his Rapid Brewery at Event 10985 39. N. N.

“We blew everything up, but when I went in (Thursday) it was the same thing,” he said.

This meant that the beer tap room was closed for the day.

“Fortunately, 85 or 90 percent of our market is (store) retail,” Kamphuis-Finigan said.

Even so, freezing means dumping $ 7,000 worth of iced beer, he said.

“It won’t taste the same if it’s frozen,” said Meison’s producer Donkey Dead Donison and a host of other produce.

A sensor on the roof of the building that controls temperature levels frozen by freezing winds that rise around the -40 C range is possible, he said.

Kamphuis-Finigan said he hopes to reopen his room on Friday.

Cold weather inspires local store discounts and drought

For some businesses in the area, the ‘if you can’t’, join ‘mantra took on a whole new meaning.

When the temperature drops as low as it has this week, it can be harder for businesses to get people in the door, so two local stores offered a discount on weather that fluctuates with the temperature this week.

Boogie’s Burgers is offering high savings of up to 35 percent with -35 C weather at its locations in Renfrew and Marda Loop.

“Our location in Renfrew was sold by 8pm batches. on Tuesday and it has been a busy day here on the Marda Loop today (Wednesday). Normally, when it’s cold, we won’t see this many people come in, “said Brent De Decker, manager at Boogie’s Burgers.

Local retailer ReWorks Epicycle Shop has a similar incentive to bring customers to the store.

“It’s kind of lonely when it’s really quiet, so if selling encourages people to come in also makes for a better work day,” said Solita Work, owner of ReWorks.

Bad for business

Rigid conditions forced shoppers to leave a Calgary Co-op store on a cold Thursday morning.

The intense cold blew a water fountain at Lawn Forest Co-op store, 3330 17th Ave. S.E. management staff to utilize clients from the partially flooded space.

“There was definitely a flood in the store that caused the staff to close the store,” said Sage co-op spokesman Pullen McIntosh.

“They need to make sure all the proper protocols are followed for cleaning and they have to do a food safety inspection.”

At noon the store was still closed but Pullen McIntosh said he hoped to reopen sometime later on Thursday.

Winter clothes for people are the city’s most endangered

When the cold gear hit, Calgary’s Drop-In Center issued a city-wide call for people to donate warm clothing and other essentials. In response, marketing company Woolf + Wallace partnered with Calgary-based food blogger FoodbyMaria and Carte Blanche Mgmt to purchase over $ 1000 caps, gloves, socks and underwear for the Drop-In Center with temperatures considered life-threatening.

Woolf + Wallace managing partner Mirissa Kampf said her team knew they could do more to receive donations for the homeless shelter. Through social media, they challenged other small businesses in the community to respond to the call for help.

“This week, we saw the quintessence of altruism in Calgary,” Kampf said. “The response was overwhelming.”

-33 and my car won’t start – it’s going to class

– arrival (@arritialol) January 15, 2020

The Calgary Heritage baking company donated 10 liters of coffee and offered a free cup to anyone bringing donation items, which encouraged Camp Brand Goods to donate more than 500 items as well. Tagged Bri also accepted the challenge and made a donation alongside Phi Beauty.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmxsraFbfWw (/ embed)

“From there, the warmest effect of the snowy heart appeared – as ironically as it sounds at -40 C,” Kampf said. “We received messages from the Shell Canada retail team, partners at Avison Young, YYC Cycle and even a Calchary Morning Show Anchor about their participation in this challenge, as well as many others who made donations.”

Kampf donated $ 150 on behalf of her marketing students at SAIT who joined in their Consumer Behavior Lecture Tuesday with another donation.

“Despite a sharp cold this week, Calgary really knows how to get along with all the feelings,” Kampf said.

– With files by Brodie Thomas, Jim Wells

