BJ Boston and Ziaire Williams of Sierra Canyon – both five-star recruits – stood in the hallway in front of the locker room and were interviewed by recruitment analysts and reporters after the Trailblazers game at Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

While Boston and Williams were doing their interviews, a 6-foot-7 broad-shouldered teenager slipped out of the locker room with his thick winter jacket from the Sierra Canyon and a hoodie over his head.

It was TCU Commit Terren Frank, a four-star recruit who is one of the best strikers in the country.

“I don’t feel like I’m being overlooked, but I don’t get the same attention that other players get,” said Frank. “I can’t let myself be disturbed. I just have to keep working.”

One thing that cannot be overlooked is Frank’s resume. On the way to his last high school basketball post-season, the outstanding senior has the chance to win three CIF state championships, three regional badges and three championships in the southern section, using at least part of his hardware per season.

“One of my goals this year is to win again, so I can say that I’ve won something every season in my high school career,” said Frank.

Frank won the CIF Southern Section Division 1A championship in his first year with Harvard-Westlake, before winning the regional and state open division titles in his second year with Sierra Canyon and last year as a junior crown in the Southern Section, Regional and Open Division State won.

If Sierra Canyon won a third consecutive title in the CIF State Open Division this season, Frank’s resume could include that of former outstanding Mater Dei Stanley Johnson, a two-time champion of CIF State Division I (2011-12) and a two-time CIF State Open Division, keep up winners 2013/14, the first year since the Open Division was founded.

Stanley and Price Highs Oscar Edwards are the only players to win four titles in a row. Edwards did it from 2000 to 2003.

Frank won’t have four government titles, but he could have three Open Division titles, which would be the largest so far.

Sierra Canyon will be No. 1 when the Southern Section announces the Open Division Field on Sunday afternoon. Although trail blazers seem to be preferred, Frank believes that this title could be the most difficult in the third state.

“This year is very similar to my second year, we were all new,” said Frank, comparing his second year when Cassius Stanley, Scotty Pippen Jr. and KJ Martin changed. “It’s not really the biggest challenge, but the biggest adjustment. ”

Boston, Shy Odom, Ziaire Wade and newcomer Bronny James are all new to the Southern Section playoff system (and competitive). Williams is familiar with it, but never got past the second round of playoffs.

The experience lies with Frank, Amari Bailey (in the second year), Harold Yu (Junior Harold Yu) and Tookey Wigington (substitute team) – all returnees from the 32: 3 team from last year.

“I’m really the only experienced player on the team when it comes to going through the CIF playoffs,” said Frank.

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Frank scores an average of 11 points and seven rebounds per game this season.

The numbers don’t jump sideways, but his role is very similar to that of Draymond Green of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors – a comparison that Frank likes. As with Green, Frank’s physical play is crucial when it comes to teams with an inner presence. Frank is often seen grabbing a much-needed rebound or protecting the opposing team’s best striker during the big games.

“I like this comparison, although I think I’m more skilled and can do a little better photography (at this point in my career),” said Frank. “I definitely communicate with my teammates and play hard defense like Draymond.”

Sierra Canyon will host its first playoff game on Friday, February 14th.

