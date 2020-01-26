advertisement

Maryland basketball (16: 4, 6: 3, Big Ten) survived a Indiana Hoosier surge in the second half. In case of doubt, the defense prevailed in Bloomington.

Maryland’s basketball had to play hard in the assembly hall if they were to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers (15: 5, 5: 4, Big Ten), which Michigan State suffered their second Big Ten game defeat a few days earlier.

Jalen Smith led the Terps in their 75-59 victory in College Park with 19 points and eight rebounds. Three other starters achieved double-digit results.

Indiana Devonte Green was the only one to score 18 points in the double digits.

advertisement

Indiana even watched the series between these two teams. The Terps had to deal with a loud and noisy crowd that made their presence felt when the Hoosiers defeated the state of Michigan. The terps ignored the noise.

The three-point shot went up and down early for both teams. Both teams formed six threes before the first miss.

The Terps went from three to 14-11 after a slight dip for Smith’s first TV break. Indiana Indiana’s Justin Smith took his chance to score.

This game was fun when the three fell and both teams did a good job of moving the basketball.

Maryland Basketball had a 24-14 lead after the theft of Anthony Cowan Jr. caused a quick break. Owned before, Smith made three more. His third does so many attempts.

After Donta Scott and Darryl Morsell’s threes landed at the bottom of the net, the Terps led 14, 38-24 and were 9 out of 14 from there. The result was an 8-0 run.

At the 4:19 mark in the first half, Jalen Smith led all goalscorers with 13 points and four rebounds. The Terps defense was strong as it kept Joey Brunk, Justin Smith and Trayce Jackson-Davis below five points.

The Hoosiers went down nine points at halftime, 45-36. They did a solid job of working the inside of the ball to jump off.

Threes for both teams were the story of the first half, but the Terps ball control was the best of the season. You only had three sales.

Cowan Jr. and Smith had 23 of the terps 45 points and the question was whether the terps could keep this up? They would have to adapt quickly if the three-point shot didn’t fire in the second half. They showed serenity and concentration in the first half. It’s very important on the street.

Rob Phinisee and Jerome Hunter led the Hoosiers with six points each, while Brunk was goalless.

More of Maryland Terrapins

Halfway through, a 12-2 run by the Hoosiers put them in the right position to tie the game or take the lead. The Terps led 45-43 with 17:57 before the finish.

Brunk put the Hoosiers in the lead for the first time after a seamless succession of ball movements led to a basket in the post. The crowd in the auditorium then broke out.

The Hoosiers achieved their greatest lead of eight points after Jackson-Davis hit a three and Hunter put a jumper in the color. The terps lost momentum and had to regroup. They had dropped 60-52.

Under 12 it was important that the terps brought the ball into play and took their chances.

They found themselves eight, 67-59, after consecutive connections between Jackson-Davis and De’Ron Davis led to baskets inside and Green hit a three.

The terps fought back to land within six points (73: 67), but less than three minutes were still unclear.

A Cowan Jr. with three balls cut the Hoosiers off at 74-70 and the music box expired. Just 14.5 seconds to go, and the Terps got Smith the ball for a scoop, score, and lead, 77-76.

Maryland survived a defensive stop on the sidelines and the Terps won three times in a row. They have won six of their last eight games.

Jalen Smith finished the race with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Cowan Jr. and Morsell together had 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Next: Biggest takeaways of the week

Jackson-Davis had 13 points and eight rebounds. His last shot, which sealed victory for the Hoosiers, was contested by Maryland basketball. Next, the Terps will play Iowa at home on Thursday. The Hoosiers take to the streets on Wednesday to play Penn State.

advertisement