advertisement

9 Maryland Basketball (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) is now able to take first place in Big Ten and defeat a talented Rutgers Scarlet Knights team (16-7, 7-5 Big) ten).

Basketball in Maryland continued to play hard and paid off for them. Their rise in the conference game is largely due to the game played by Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith.

Both made the cut for the late season timber price top 20 list, and the Terps had two consecutive winners of the week’s Big Ten players.

Rutgers came into the game with the second best goal defense of the Big Ten (61 points per game) after Purdues 60.

advertisement

Jalen Smith got six early points for the two-three-pointer terps. He recorded a theft in the first possession of the Scarlet Knights.

A three-hand Darryl Morsell caused a Rutgers timeout and put the Terps 14-6 in the lead. They took the lead 6-0 and the shots fell early (4: 7).

A three-pointer from Akwasi Yeboah and a goalie call from Chol Marial brought the Scarlet Knights to one point (14-13). Yeboah and Montez Mathis helped them take the lead 23-18 later in the game.

At 6:12, Yeboah led all goalscorers with 11 points. Maryland’s offensive stagnated under five minutes in the first half. They scored four points in seven and a half minutes.

Cowan Jr.’s two free throws ended a goalless drought of 7:38. Rutgers had a 25-20 lead under two minutes to halftime.

The Scarlet Knights went into halftime with this lead and although the terps had only dropped by five, they had to aggressively find a rhythm to prevent this lead from increasing.

The Scarlet Knights’ strong defense brought them back in the first half after the Terps made a strong start. Cowan Jr. had to get started in the second half. Eric Ayala has been classified as goalless.

Donta Scott got Maryland’s first bucket in the last 9:41 to start the second half. Morsell followed by driving to the edge and rising for a two-handed bang. After a Smith block on the defensive, Morsell made a transition to reduce Scarlet Knights’ lead to 27-26.

The Terps took the lead with a three-point and a monster slam, resulting in a three-point game by Jalen Smith.

Darryl brings us back to life like @Dunkaroos! https://t.co/cew4d8VOoZ

– Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 5, 2020

@ TerrapinHoops terrorized the rims tonight. @ JalenSmith2000 AGAIN: pic.twitter.com/EztFP27FuY

– Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 5, 2020

Maryland’s basketball had a 44:36 lead in less than eight minutes after Aaron Wiggins and Cowan Jr. struck two threes to the bottom of the net. You were now able to take control of the game.

In less than five minutes, the Terps were 47:43 ahead and the Scarlet Knights were able to win Mathis and Ron Harper Jr. for production.

An obvious foul was committed on Cowan Jr. against Mathis. He made both free throws and Harper Jr. pulled off a medium-range sweater to tie the game at 47.

Cowan was fouled behind the three-point line, made all three free throws and gave the Terps a three-point lead for the moment.

This game went on until the last minute and expensive Rutgers sales gave Maryland Basketball a chance to extend their lead with free throws. With 26.9 seconds the game was in the balance.

The Terps secured their 13th home win and remained undefeated with a 56:51 win at the Xfinity Center.

This victory was also the eighth in a row against Rutgers. Cowan Jr. finished with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Smith scored his fifth consecutive double double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and a full six blocks. Morsell also contributed great minutes with 14 points and six rebounds.

Yeboah and Mathis scored 23 points and 14 rebounds together because the Scarlet Knights were only two-digit goalscorers.

Next: Biggest bracket logic fights

Give Rutgers credit. They fought to the end to get a huge win on the road, but late fouls, sales and free throws had a positive effect on the terps on the track. The Terps will play against Illinois on Friday at 8pm on FS1. Rutgers plays Northwestern Sunday at the Rutgers Athletic Center on the Big Ten Network.

advertisement