Maryland Basketball won their sixth consecutive game with a win in Illinois this season and secured first place in the Big Ten.

The battle for the best team in the Big Ten took place under the bright lights of the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

No. 9 Maryland Basketball 19-4 (9-3 Big Ten) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illinois 16-7 (8-4 Big Ten) have positioned themselves on the winning pillar due to their consistency in the conference’s first place.

The Terps defense held Kofi Cockburn at the first encounter with nine points and eight rebounds. With a loud audience behind him, that could change, and he played very well for Illinois. The seven-foot average is near a double-double this season.

For Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu was a key player in her success. He scores an average of 16 points per game and 48 percent shoots out of the field. The terps must keep an eye on him in this game. He scored 27 points and seven rebounds in a win against the Michigan Wolverines.

Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz were the only two-digit goal scorers in Illinois when they played in December. Cowan Jr., Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell contributed big minutes to the Terps.

Anthony Cowan Jr. got through when the Terps needed him. In the last five minutes of the game, he took over and led the Terps to a one-point win.

In order to play this game, the Fighting Illinois defensively had to have a plan for it. Could you run? That was a question that needed to be answered.

In the first ten minutes of the game, it was important for the Terps to avoid early sales and to find a rhythm with a good shot selection.

The Terps left the State Farm Center with a 75-66 win. Cowan Jr. ended with 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Morsell had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Smith scored his sixth double double in a row (11 points, 11 rebounds). They gave Illinois their first home loss at the Big Ten. Check out the takeaways from the matchup.

