advertisement

RIVERSIDE – Three large tents were set up on the tarmac at March Air Reserve Base, housing 195 coronavirus evacuees under federal quarantine instructions. This served as a precautionary measure in the event that additional aircraft carrying passengers requiring medical examination are unexpectedly diverted to the base.

The tents were set up to respond to a request from federal officials to provide enough living space in the facility for at least 250 more people in individual rooms in the event that an aircraft carrying passengers who need medical check-up is temporarily diverted to the ARB in March will, like the case of bad weather or refueling, according to Brooke Federico, a public information officer for Riverside County Executive Office.

advertisement

“Because of the time it took to build the tents, officials decided to set them up if planes were unexpectedly diverted to March (ARB),” said Federico.

Just a reminder: Riverside County currently has NO confirmed #Coronavirus cases. Carry on with your daily routine. Wash your hands frequently and stay at home when you are sick. #rivconow #ruhealth

– Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 3, 2020

News of the tents came when officials said three other cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the Santa Clara and San Benito districts of California. Eleven US cases have now been confirmed.

PRESS RELEASE: Six cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in California. As suggested by @CDPHDirector and the state health commissioner Dr. Sonia Angell said the risk to the general public remains low. Read the press release here: https://t.co/IiC2Fwl5X3#nCoV2019 #NovelCoronavirus

– CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth), February 3, 2020

advertisement