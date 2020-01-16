advertisement

Housing and homelessness became the focus of the general election debate after a political storm broke out over a homeless man who had been injured during a tent clearing operation along the Grand Canal in Dublin.

Four separate investigations are ongoing into the incident, which occurred near Leeson Street Bridge during Waterways Ireland’s clearance operations on Tuesday.

It is understood that a vehicle with a mechanical arm and a claw was used to remove a number of tents from the work area. An outreach worker from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive was present to provide information on access to alternative accommodation to people who sleep poorly.

Sources say that a occupied tent was not opened, but was checked verbally and there was no response from the inside. The worker who operated the vehicle was then given permission to move it. When it was lifted, however, movement in the tent was noticed and it was immediately brought back to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. A Garda spokesman said he was in serious but stable condition.

Opposition parties and activists said the incident showed the extent of the state housing problem and homelessness. The controversy intensified, however, when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attempted to involve Dublin Mayor Fianna Fáil, Paul McAuliffe, in the affair.

When asked about the reporter incident at a campaign event in Monaghan, Mr. Varadkar said he was “concerned” and asked Mr. McAuliffe to make a statement.

Mr. McAuliffe is a candidate for Fianna Fáil in northwest Dublin in the general election. Mr. Varadkar later denied that he had tried to make the incident political.

“No, I didn’t mention the guilt at all,” he told reporters. “I think it is sensible that the Mayor of Dublin, who is responsible for the Dublin City Council, also makes a statement. I am sure that he would be ready for it. “

“Political game”

In response, Mr. McAuliffe said he was “disappointed that the Taoiseach went this route today”. He said he asked for a report on the incident.

“It seems that the Taoiseach’s first thought was to play a political game,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. Varadkar spoke again in government buildings about the victim’s concern and insisted that he did not try to turn the incident into a political problem.

“Homelessness is a very complicated social problem that every country has to deal with. I’ve never tried to make it a partisan issue, and I think, if anything, we were more affected than the perpetrators, ”he said.

Fianna Fáil’s leader, Micheál Martin, said it was “extraordinary” for Mr. Varadkar to seek a statement from the Mayor after such a “tragedy”.

Minister of Housing, Eoghan Murphy, expressed concern about the injured.

“I think of this poor man who is recovering in the hospital. I have requested a full report of the incident Garda is being investigated for, ”he said in a post on Twitter.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-Central, described the incident as “scary”.

“We have seen tents all over the city in recent years. It is scandalous in itself. But for a man to get hurt while sleeping in his tent, just because people want to clear the streets, someone has to answer for that, ”he said.

The Inner City Helping Homeless Charity said this was not the first time that homeless tents had been disposed of without their consent or knowledge.

“While we’re happy to hear that no one died, the fact that someone was seriously injured when their tent was removed when they slept in it is disgusting.”

