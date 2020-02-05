advertisement

Tens of thousands of childcare workers and parents marched through Dublin city center on Wednesday as part of a “protest day” about wages and conditions in the industry.

The Together for Early Years Alliance states that the sector’s underfunding has reached a crisis point, resulting in poorly paid employees and unsustainable services.

It has called on the next government to increase funding to lower parents ‘fees, increase educators’ pay, and support service sustainability, or to hold further demonstrations.

The organizers estimated that almost half of the country’s 4,200 childcare facilities were closed on Wednesday to make it easier for employees to take part in the protests.

solidarity

While the action disturbed working parents, many mothers and fathers decided to march in solidarity with the legal guardians.

Brian Farrelly and his son Oisín (4), who visit Rainbow on Manor Street in Dublin, marched with a homemade rainbow sign that reads: “We support our childcare staff.”

“I fully support them. These guys get a bit of money and offer so much value to my kids. I can’t help but thank them enough. There are only so many boxes of chocolates that you can occasionally buy them. They need adequate support for their work, ”he said.

Liz Campbell, owner of Mini-Me Childcare, said her small facility in Co Kilkenny was due to close in March for “underfunding and overregulation”.

“I have been operating for 18 years. I have the same staff, very little turnover. Three full-time, five part-time.

“Since they introduced the state (subsidy) system, I have been undercut by EUR 18,000 a year. I have a total of 15 children. I lose € 45 per week for every child in the ECCE system (early childhood care and education). My employees are on the minimum wage.

The organizers estimated that almost half of the 4,200 childcare facilities in the country closed on Wednesday. Photo: Garrett White / Collins

Isha Kidd, a childcare worker at John Johnston Montessori at Castleknock, said that while her employer was “very, very good”, the whole sector was in crisis.

“I am paid € 12 an hour for 38 weeks a year. I cannot get a mortgage. I have a level eight course (graduation). I am still where I was seven years ago – and I am still paying back educational loans . “

coalition

The protest was organized by Together for Early Years, a coalition of groups such as Sitpu, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, the Association of Childhood Professionals, Seas Suas and the National Community Childcare Forum.

The group’s demands include the introduction of a subsistence level for educators, an improved financing model and less bureaucracy.

Elaine Dunne of the Federation of Childhood Providers expects the protest to be the “first of many” unless the next government addresses funding problems.

“We are being forced to fight back. We are doing this for parents, children and carers. We need adequate EU funding.”

Siptu’s Darragh O’Connor said the situation was in crisis and pressure was being put on the next government to address issues such as low incomes and high childcare fees.

