BAGHDAD – Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in a US air raid that has sparked the specter of wider conflict in the country. Middle East.

Friday’s attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, signaled a major escalation in a Middle East “shadow war” between Iran and the United States and US allies, mainly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a longtime commander of Iran’s Elite Revolutionary Guard, said Tehran would punish Americans “wherever they arrive,” and raised the possibility of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.

The US Embassy in Baghdad has called on US citizens to leave Iraq after a strike at Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani. Dozens of US employees of foreign oil companies left the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Friday.

Close to the US ally Britain warned its citizens Saturday to avoid all trips to Iraq outside the autonomous region of Kurdistan, and to avoid all but essential trips to Iran.

Soleiman, a 62-year-old general, was Tehran’s most prominent military commander and – as head of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guard – the architect of Iran’s influence spread in the Middle East.

Muhandis was the deputy commander of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella troops of the paramilitary groups.

A detailed procession, organized by the PMF to mourn Soleimani, Muhandis and other Iraqis killed in the US strike, began in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

The marchers included many uniformed militants for whom Muhandis and Soleiman were inspirational heroes. They waved Iraqi and militia flags. They also held portraits of the two men and plastered them on walls and armored personnel carriers in the procession.

They chanted, “No No Israel” and “No No America”.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close ally of Iran and the top candidate to succeed Muhandis, attended.

The procession was to continue the drive to the Shiite holy city of Kerbala and end at Najaf, another Shiite holy city, where Muhandis and others would be laid to rest.

The US strike followed a sharp rise in US-US hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias stormed the US embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US air strike on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

A senior Trump administration official said Soleimani had planned immediate attacks on US personnel throughout the Middle East. Democratic critics of the Republican president said Trump’s order was reckless and that he had raised the risk of more violence in a dangerous region.

Soleimani’s body will be transferred Saturday to the southwestern province of Khuzestan, which borders Iraq. Then on Sunday he will be taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad in the northeast and from there to Tehran and his hometown of Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

AR TARGETS VETAL AMERICAN ‘

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged severe retaliation against the “criminals” who killed Soleiman and said his death would intensify the Islamic Republic’s resistance to the United States and Israel.

Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Kerman province, outlined a series of possible revenge targets, including the Gulf watercourse, through which a significant portion of the ship’s oil is exported to global markets.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an essential point for the West, and a large number of destroyers and US warships pass there,” Abuhamzeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency Friday evening.

“Vital American targets in the region have long been identified by Iran … About 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said, referring to Israel’s largest city .

‘TAKE NURSES’

In Baghdad, many condemned the US attack in connection with Soleiman as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State militant group that had captured wide trails of northern and central Iraq in 2014.

“Extensive participation in the procession testifies to the public’s condemnation of America and its allies for human rights abuses as they claim to fight terrorism,” said one of the marchers, Ali al-Khatib.

“It is necessary to take revenge on the killers. The martyrs received the award they wanted – the award of martyrdom. “

Some Iraqis initially reacted cheerfully to the US strike only to be quickly frightened by deportation, especially for those involved in months of street protests against the Iranian-backed Baghdad government for wrongful allegations and corruption.

They said Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and created militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems.

Protesters now worry they may become a target for retaliation by Shiite militants who were portraying the wave of anti-government demonstrations as an American plot.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Maha El Dahan with additional reports by Kate Holton in London, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and Nadine Awadallah in Beirut Writing by Mark Heinrich Editing by Frances Kerry)

