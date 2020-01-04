advertisement

BAGHDAD – Tens of thousands marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killed in a US air raid that has sparked the specter of wider conflict in Iraq. Middle East.

Commanding Friday’s strike against the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s foreign legions, President Donald Trump has taken Washington and its allies, mainly Saudi Arabia and Israel, into uncharted territory in its confrontation with Iran and its militias. representation throughout the region.

Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a longtime commander of Iran’s Elite Revolutionary Guard, said Tehran would punish Americans “wherever they arrive,” and raised the possibility of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.

The US Embassy in Baghdad has called on US citizens to leave Iraq after a strike at Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani. Dozens of US employees of foreign oil companies left the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Friday.

Close to the US ally Britain warned its citizens Saturday to avoid all travel to Iraq outside the autonomous region of Kurdistan and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran.

The United States and its allies have suspended training of Iraqi forces because of the growing threat, the German military said in a letter to Reuters late Friday.

Soleiman, a 62-year-old general, was the commander-in-chief of the Tehran military and – as chief of the Revolutionary Quds Force’s external forces – the architect of the spread of Iranian influence in the Middle East.

Muhandis was the deputy commander of the Iraqi Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella troops of the paramilitary groups.

A procession organized by the PMF carrying the troops of Soleimani, Muhandis and other Iraqis killed in the US strike took place in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

Mourners included many militants in uniform for whom Muhandis and Soleimani were heroes. They carried portraits of the two men, plastered walls and armored personnel carriers in the procession, and chanted “Death to America” ​​and “No No Israel.”

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close ally of Iran and the top candidate to succeed Muhandis, attended.

Mourners later brought the carcasses of those killed by car strike to the Shiite holy city of Kerbala south of Baghdad. The procession would end in Najaf, another Shiite holy city, where Muhandis and other slain Iraqis would rest.

Soleimani’s body will be transferred Saturday to the southwestern province of Khuzestan, which borders Iraq. On Sunday, he will be taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran and from there to Tehran and his hometown of Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday, state media said.

Trump said on Friday Soleimani had planned immediate attacks on US diplomats and military personnel. Republican president’s Democratic critics said Trump’s action was reckless and that he had exacerbated the risk of more bloodshed in a dangerous region.

The US strike followed a sharp rise in US-US hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias stormed the US embassy in Baghdad following a deadly American attack on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

AR TARGETS VETAL AMERICAN ‘

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed retaliation and said Soleimani’s death would intensify the Islamic Republic’s resistance to the United States and Israel.

Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Kerman province, outlined a series of possible revenge targets, including the Gulf watercourse, through which about one-third of the world’s shipped oil is exported to global markets.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an essential point for the West, and a large number of destroyers and US warships pass there,” Abuhamzeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency Friday evening.

“Vital American targets in the region have long been identified by Iran … About 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said, referring to Israel’s largest city .

In Iran, some people worried that Soleiman’s death could propel the country into a devastating war with a superpower.

“I feel so sad about Soleiman’s death, but what if America and Iran start a war? I have children. What if they send my son (university student) to war?” Said Monireh, a retired teacher.

Mohamed Raad, a political leader in the heavily armed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, said revenge by the Iranian-backed “axis of resistance” – militia groups in Lebanese-Yemeni countries – would be crucial, al-Mayadeen TV reported. Saturday.

‘TAKE NURSES’

Many Iraqis condemned the US attack on Soleiman as a hero for his role in defeating Islamic State militants who seized major trails in northern and central Iraq in 2014.

“It is necessary to take revenge on the killers. The martyrs received the award they wanted – the award of martyrdom, “said one of the marchers, Ali al-Khatib.

Many Iraqis also feared being involved in a major US-Iranian conflict and militia retaliation against those involved in months of street protests against the Iranian-backed Baghdad government for alleged abuses and corruption.

They said Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and created militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Maha El Dahan Additional reporting by Kate Holton in London, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and Nadine Awadallah in Beirut Writing by Mark Heinrich Editing by Frances Kerry)

