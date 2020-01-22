advertisement

Tens of millions of pounds of government funding is needed to complete a vital defenses upgrade against the Derby floods, city council chief Chris Poulter said.

An additional £ 37.2 million is needed to complete the third phase of the £ 95 million Our City Our River (OCOR) project, designed to protect Derby from flooding.

advertisement

Derby’s latest set of flood gates – the largest of its kind in the country – is now in place near Exeter Bridge on Derwent Street and ready for use.

The 12.6-meter-wide gates are designed to stop a 100-year flood, which would see water from the adjacent Derwent flood in the city center unless it was stopped.

Derwent Street was closed for several months to allow the installation of the latest flood protection as part of the project.

When not in use, the valves are pushed back to be parallel to the sidewalk

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

In November, flood gates already installed at Haslam’s Lane and Darley Fields were brought into service after heavy rains saw large areas of the county under water, causing widespread disturbance.

The council estimates that 1,140 houses were saved from a definitive flood following the closing of the gates.

The Duke Street valves were also closed, although the water did not reach them.

As workers show the latest set of doors on Derwent Street and Streetpride agents learn how to operate them, council chief Chris Poulter said the success of the doors last November showed how precious they were.

He said: “The previous floods have highlighted how vulnerable the city is to flooding. But it also reminds us that all the funding is still not in place and that the government has to find the remaining money – although it is around £ 37.2 million – complete the third stage of OCOR.

“If we don’t make all the water, the Derwent will flow to Alvaston, causing more flooding there. We hope that a minister will visit the city and see for himself how important it is to see his work completed as soon as possible. “

“I hope that the money will be available and that we have the Environment Agency fully at our side.”

Read more

Learn more about our # Do1Thing campaign

A Derby city council spokesperson said: “When Derby city council decided to provide OCOR with the first tranche of funding in 2015, the scale of the challenge of securing the remaining funding was not been underestimated.

“The board has successfully delivered significant sections of the OCOR program and obtained additional funding worth around £ 18 million.

“We continue to work closely with the government and the Environment Agency to ensure we get the funding we need to complete all aspects of the Our City Our River project and are confident they will support us.”

Derbyshire Live has contacted the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for more information on funding and the possibility of a minister visiting the city.

They haven’t answered yet.

The gates at the junction of Sowter Road and Duke Street

(Image: Noah Martin)

Work is expected to be completed on Derwent Street by the end of January. Other flood reduction work underway in the river gardens, including the creation of an amphitheater, is expected to be completed later in February.

Heavy rainfall caused by climate change has been identified as a threat by the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service in its risk management plan for 2020 until 2023.

He said the increase in heavy precipitation contributes to the number of flood incidents that officers have to attend.

It is estimated that a 100-year event would flood areas such as the West Meadows Industrial Zone, Bass Recreation Ground and the downtown area to a depth of two meters, if the OCOR project was not completed. , threatening more than 2,000 people. Properties.

In addition to reducing the risk of flooding, the project should also create 8,000 jobs and allow space for 1,000 new houses by allowing an additional 80 hectares of land to be developed.

The creation of additional grasslands will also help local wildlife habitats.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

The second and third phases of OCOR will also see work along the river bank to create grassland areas to help wildlife and provide nectar for bees, moths and butterflies near Sowter Road and to create fishing platforms and open views along Bass’s Recreation Ground, where bird and bat boxes will be placed in the trees.

Following this development, the flood defenses will begin to take shape along the 13.2 km stretch of the Derwent River from north of Darley Abbey to Alvaston Park, provided funding is found.

.

advertisement