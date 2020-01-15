advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra has a bigger goal this time at the PBA Governors’ Cup Final.

According to LA Tenorio, the gin kings not only play for themselves, but also for the survivors of the volcanic eruption in Batangas.

Tenorio, a native of Nasugbu, Batangas, said his team is dedicating the championship series to affected families in Batangas after the dangerous volcanic eruption on Sunday.

“I told my teammates that we should dedicate this win and hopefully Friday’s championship to our Kababayans in Batangas,” said Tenorio after winning Gin Kings 94-72 Game 4 on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Nothing will make our fans in Batangas happier than our championship.”

According to the National Council for Disaster Prevention and Management, the Taal volcano is still in alarm level 4, and a total of 10,000 families or 43,681 people live in 217 evacuation centers.

The outbreak of Taal also caused a total of 74,549,300 agricultural damage.

Tenorio, whose team now has a 3-1 lead over the Bolts, said his relatives in Nasugbu, including his 97-year-old grandfather, are doing well while some of his cousins ​​are already volunteering.

“To my Filipino compatriots in Batangas, please be careful, follow the instructions of the officials, and always be prepared for what will happen,” he said.

“Hopefully we can win the championship on Friday to make them laugh.”

