WELLINGTON – Top seeds Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki made sure the Auckland Classic retained their two main draw cards as they battled for second-round victories on Thursday, though promising teenager Coco Gauff disappeared.

Williams needed two hours to beat American colleague Christina McHale with a 3-6 6-2 6-3 victory, while Wozniacki, who is playing her penultimate tournament, fought back to overcome a hard-working 6-7 Lauren Davis. 1 4-6 6-4.

Gauff, however, was upset by Germany’s Laura Siegemund 5-7 6-2 6-3 in a two-hour, 14-minute match that opened Thursday’s action on the main court at Tennis Center Auckland.

Siegemund will now meet Williams, who fought against 86th-ranked McHale, who had not beaten the 23-time Grand Slam champion in their previous three games.

McHale kept the 38-year-old off balance with the clever use of nice returns and followed everything behind her.

Williams only checked the match in the fifth game of the decision when she broke service and told reporters she was angry with her game and was determined not to repeat her early Auckland exit in 2017.

“I think today I just went crazy,” Williams said of what had ignited her turn Thursday. “Honestly, I said I wanted to win more than one game here in New Zealand.

“I literally thought about it (the 2017 tournament) and sometimes it’s the craziest things that motivate you.”

Williams crashed out in the second round in Auckland in 2017 with a messy performance that put an end to the winds and she left New Zealand in a hurry stating she was expecting the best weather in Australia.

She said last week, however, that the early stages of her pregnancy in 2017 had greatly affected her and she had no idea at the time she was angry about everything.

Wozniacki, who is retiring after the Australian Open, had breached an early lead, but when Davis escaped serving early in the second set, it changed the momentum of the match.

Dane, however, took advantage of her chances at crucial points in decision making and broke Davis in the ninth game, then served for the match.

“I thought we both played really well,” Wozniacki said. “I just kept digging in and I was lucky in the end.”

Wozniacki will now meet Julia Goerges, who has won the Auckland title the last two years, in the quarterfinals after the Germans produced a 6-3 6-2 clinical victory over Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alison Williams)

