American Danielle Collins stunned former champion Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-1 in the first round of Brisbane International on Monday while Germany’s Angelique Kerber also bowed.

World number five Svitolina entered the match as the heavy favorite to advance, but looked far from her best and failed to convert any of her four break points in the opening match.

Collins took her chances with aggressive strokes to seize an early break and went on to claim five consecutive games and skip the opening set.

Fourth seed Svitolina struggled with her first serve all game and Collins targeted her second soft serve to dominate the second set.

After losing the first game, Collins beat through six straight games to seal the victory in 56 minutes.

It was a significant result for Collins, who has struggled for the form since being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in October.

Collins’ third win against a top-10 opponent and will lift her confidence ahead of the Australian Open, where she reached her daughter’s semifinal Grand Slam last year.

Earlier, home favorite Samantha Stosur upset former world number one Kerber 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) in a close clash between former Grand Slam champions.

Stosur, who has not advanced beyond the second round in nine appearances in Brisbane, dazzled in crucial ties with a combination of solid first serve and devastating cash to prove her first win over Kerber since 2015.

“That’s the kind of way I want to be on trial all the time,” Stosur said.

“I put more pressure on myself than anyone can ever do because I really know what I’m capable of.

“So sometimes I probably love them very badly – and then that’s when you do some sort of hamstring and don’t perform as you want. But today I certainly feel like I’ve stayed calm and composed.” (Reporting by Hardik Vyas Bengaluru, Editing by Ed Osmond)

