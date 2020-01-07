advertisement

SYDNEY – Canadian Denis Shapovalov picked up his second win against a top-10 player in Tuesday’s ATP Cup team event with a 6-2 6-2 knockout of Alexander Zverev as the German continued to battle his serve ahead of him. Australian Open month.

Shapovalov, 20, needed just 70 minutes to set aside world number seven Zverev, who lost his third straight single before the first Grand Slam of the year that began in Melbourne on January 20.

Zverev, the ATP Finals 2018 champion, served seven double errors against Shapovalov to get his total for this tournament at 31.

advertisement

“There are many things I still need to improve, but it is the beginning of the season,” Zverev said. “I need to find my rhythm.”

Shapovalov returned with teammate Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the decisive doubles tire against Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-3 7-6 (4), giving Canada a 2-1 victory in the draw keep them on the hunt for quarter-finals.

The six group winners and the top two runners-up will advance to the final eight in Sydney. Hosts from Australia, Serbia and Russia have already qualified.

“I’m really happy to win and hope we can get through,” said Shapovalov, who beat Greek number six Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first game.

“I feel like we are definitely one of the best teams, and I feel like we definitely deserve to go to Sydney. Hopefully, if we get that chance, we can do some really great damage.”

The best players in the world have rallied for the $ 15m ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney for more than 10 days.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, the United States finalist and number five in the world, won his third straight tire in Perth, beating Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3 7-6 (6).

Dan Evans completed a one-sided 6-2 6-2 victory over Radu Albot to seal Britain’s victory over Moldova in Sydney.

At the Brisbane night session, Australian Nick Kyrgios returns to action after a back problem and will face Tsitsipas. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ed Osmond)

advertisement