The effects of Kobe Bryant’s death strained athletes beyond basketball.

When tennis stars headed to the Australian Open in Melbourne today, they had the Los Angeles Laker in mind.

Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally, who defeated Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara today to reach the women’s quarter-finals, dedicated their win to Bryant.

Coco Gauff (L) and Caty McNally in doubles.

CREDIT: Dita Alangkara / Shutterstock

“We did it for Kobe today,” McNally told reporters at the end of the game. Gauff added: “We both looked up at him. Even talking about it is a bit emotional. We had to do something for him and I know he is looking down on us. “

The American duo paid homage to Bryant on their sneakers. In Gauff’s pink New Balance kicks, the words “Mamba Mentality” were written over the midsole, with the number 24 on the top and the words “RIP Kobe”. McNally wrote “Kobe” and a combination of his numbers 8 and 8 24, on their white Adidas kicks.

connected

Coco Gauff (R) and Caty McNally honor Kobe Bryant with their shoes.

CREDIT: Dita Alangkara / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios arrived on the pitch for his fourth round duel with Rafael Nadal in Bryant # 8 jersey. The Australian was considered a basketball player himself before opting for tennis. Kyrgios was later defeated and Nadal advanced to the next round.

Nick Kyrgios arrives in the fourth round of the Australian Open wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey.

CREDIT: James Gourley / Shutterstock

After the match, Nadal paid tribute to Bryant and encouraged the fans to cheer on the star.

“I wake up to this terrible news this morning and, yes, (it’s) super sad,” said Nadal in an interview on the pitch after the game. “He was one of the greatest athletes in history. So he deserves big applause. “

Rafael Nadal celebrates victory after his fourth round match.

CREDIT: James Gourley / Shutterstock

Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, at the age of 41. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on board the helicopter. According to the AP, the crash resulted in nine fatalities.

In the United States, NBA stars have honored Bryant in several ways. Teams across the league exchanged 8-second and 24-second violations alluding to the number of the shooter. Similar to Gauff and McNally, some players wore handwritten message shoes, including Kelly Oubre Jr., Austin Rivers, and Kyle Lowry.

In front of the Staples Center in LA, where Bryant held court for years, fans erected a makeshift memorial to the star. At the Grammy Awards, several stars dedicated Bryant appearances, with Alicia Keys and Boys II Men banding together for an acoustic interpretation of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”.

Click through the gallery to see all NBA tributes to Kobe Bryant.

