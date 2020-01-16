advertisement

Smoke protection Melbourne is back in the spotlight when several players compete against the conditions in the Australian Open qualifiers.

It comes after the disturbing scenes when the Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic collapsed on the pitch due to a coughing fit and had to retire from her qualifying match after playing in the smoke mist for almost two hours.

She said the conditions for the games were wrong and that the CNN players were “upset and disappointed” because we thought they would take better care of us.

“I think it was not fair because it is not healthy for us,” Jakupovic told reporters.

“I was surprised. I thought we weren’t going to play today, but we really don’t have much choice. If they don’t take us to court, we may be fined – I don’t know.

“It was really bad. I’ve never seen anything like it and I was really scared. I was afraid that I would collapse. That’s why I got on the floor. Because I couldn’t walk anymore. When I was on the ground, it was easier to take a breath. “

Australian Bernard Tomic also lost in duels against American Denis Kudla, but complained of breathlessness.

The draw also plunged into chaos when the first round was still held after weather-related delays.

While the third day started on time after smoke and rain stopped on Thursday in cooler temperatures, the players targeted the terrible conditions.

British tennis player Liam Broady has joined the chorus of stars responsible for the qualifying tournament at the Australian Open.

The number 234 in the world was torn down by the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka with 6: 3 (6: 0) on Tuesday. After being forced to play in an air quality that was the worst in the world, he was slowed down.

media_cameraLiam Broady starts the Australian Open qualifying drama.

“The more I think about the conditions we played in a few days ago, the more my blood boils,” he wrote in a tweet. “We cannot allow that. The email we received yesterday from ATP and AO was a slap in the face. The conditions were” playable “. Were the” healthy “ones? Melbourne citizens were warned about their animals left on the day I played qualifying, and yet we were expected to go outside for an intense physical competition. What do we have to do to form a player’s union? Where’s the protection for male and female players? When multiple players need asthma spray on the court and don’t even have asthma? When does a player collapse and have to retreat due to breathing problems?

“On the tour we let go of so many things that are wrong, but at some point we have to assert ourselves. ALL players need protection, not just a few.”

However, he wasn’t alone with fellow countrymen Jay Clarke, who lost in three sets on Tuesday, and repeated that it “really felt like a treadmill” while German Dustin Brown, who also lost in straight sets on Wednesday, also struck out.

I’m proud to be one of the fitter players on the track I’m playing on, and my body literally let me down that day, and I wasn’t the only 25 seconds between the points that felt like 5 ! Really felt like on a treadmill #Poor https://t.co/1W8aaDpka4

Canadian world No. 146 Vasek Pospisil, who attended the Auckland Open, also supported the idea of ​​a players union.

The players were not alone in their criticism after Canadian qualifier Brayden Schur said Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were “selfish” and more concerned about their legacies on Wednesday.

The number 103 in the world, the third place in the Open qualification tournament, criticized the officials after winning the first round against Austrian Sebastian Ofner and said it was the sport’s biggest name, the vote for lesser-known players.

“It has to come from the top people – Roger and Rafa think a bit selfish about themselves and their careers,” said Schur. “Because they are nearing the end and only thinking about their legacy and not thinking about the sport itself and trying to do what is good for the sport.” So these people have to get up. “

media_cameraThe smoke on Tuesday is said to have caused the worst air quality in the world.

Schur said the conditions were like smoking a cigarette.

But he also went to social media to say that his quotes were “taken out of context” and argued that the top players should stand up for the lower ranked players.

Schur also apologized to Federer and Nadal and regretted using the word “selfish”.

World number 2 Novak Djokovic, President of the ATP Players Council, spoke of his concern for the well-being of the players and wondered whether the start of the tournament should be postponed until conditions improve.

Tennis Australia has defended its stance and stated that it will continue to work with its medical team and scientists from the Bureau of Meteorology and Environment Protection Authority, Victoria, to make decisions about whether it is safe to play.

TA announced that air quality measuring devices were installed on site. The game is set to continue in the opening round of qualifying.

The Chief Health Officer of Victoria, Dr. Brett Sutton called for an air quality policy for the tournament, but TA said the unprecedented fire crisis meant there was no time for it.

– with AAP

