MELBOURNE, Australia – Roger Federer watched over 15,000 spectators at the Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open Rally final for help on Wednesday when he defeated Nick Kyrgios.

Tennis Australia said the night helped raise nearly $ 5 million in Australian dollars ($ 3.5 million) to victims of the recent and continuing fires in Australia, which killed 28 people and destroyed several thousand homes most of them in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

The smoke from the ongoing fires has devastated the planning of the first two qualifying days at Melbourne Park, delayed the game by several hours, and triggered complaints from players about air quality.

Other participants were Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Alexander Zverev. On several occasions, volunteer firefighters were invited to the court to play against the tennis stars.

Fundraisers, which include various amounts of aces spent during the tournament and the sale of goods donated by players, will continue when the Australian Open begins on Monday.

