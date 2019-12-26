advertisement

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after defeating Serena Williams of the United States in the singles final of the US Tennis Championships in New York on September 7, 2019. Canadian / AP Press, Adam Hunger

Bianca Andreescu started the season as a future teenager and eager to make her mark on the WTA Tour. She finished the campaign as one of her best stars.

A tennis killer talent – Kerber, Venus, Wozniacki, Svitolina, Pliskova, and of course, Serena – all collapsed on the front-facing Canadian who excelled at key moments and at some of the sport’s biggest stages.

Andreescu wrapped up her memorable season on Thursday, winning the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the Canadian Female Athlete of the Year.

“When I get on the court, I know it’s very easy to say, but I try not to focus on who’s on the other side,” said Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. “I think it has helped me achieve what I have achieved.”

The list of Andreescu’s achievements over the past 12 months is a long one. She maintained a self-esteem throughout the year.

A breakthrough came to Indian Wells last March. A Rogers Cup singles title – the first by a Canadian in 50 years – came in August in Toronto, a few weeks ahead of Andreescu’s historic U.S. turn. Open.

In a generational Canadian sporting momentum with the victory of Master Mike Weir and Sidney Crosby’s golden goal, Andreescu defeated Serena Williams to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

“Bianca Andreescu is the only choice for Canada’s female athletes of the year,” said Globe and Mail sports editor Shawna Richer. “It costs the most dominant performance of any athlete, male or female. This year, a star was born. “

Andreescu nearly included a year-end survey of broadcasters and editors from around the country.

She chose 66 out of 68 votes (97 percent) overall, with short street speedster Kim Boutin and middle distance racer Gabriela DeBues-Stafford getting a chunk of the vote.

Golfer Brooke Henderson won the Bobby Rosenfeld Award the past two years. The last player to receive the honor was Eugenie Bouchard, who won in 2013 and 2014.

Warding winner Lionel Conacher as Canada’s male athlete of the year will be named Friday and the team of the year will be named Saturday.

Andreescu accelerated the rankings on her way to becoming a top-five player. She started the year at No. 152.

With a punishing, grinding style that keeps opponents at their heels, Andreescu has a variety of weapons that can be difficult to match. She has the power play to hang with the big hitters and uses different spins and points to her advantage.

“I think I’m at a stage now where I can pick the right shot at the right time,” she said. “It’s a challenge that I think I’m facing this year is choosing the right tool in my toolbox at a given time. But I think that’s improving and I think I can continue to storm the WTA Tour.” .

Andreescu had to fight her way through qualifying draws a year ago. The quick appearances followed the major lottery appearances and eventual seeds in the larger tournaments.

Her performance at the ASB Classic in Auckland last January got people’s attention. She defeated former world No. 1 Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki before losing in the final.

Andreescu won a lower level WTA 125K Series event in Newport Beach, Calif., Later that month before blasting at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.

A second-round victory over then-world number 35 Dominika Cibulkova and then-world quarter-final No. 20 Garbine Muguruza stood out before a recent victory over Angelique Kerber, the world’s No. 8 at the time.

“When I beat Cibulkova, I think it sparked something in me because then I played Muguruza and it was just the best match I’ve ever played,” Andreescu recalled. “I won that match (love) and one, which is very rare.

“I think after this moment, I really thought I could win a Grand Slam.”

Andreescu earned its first seven-digit US $ 1.35 million listing and rose 36 points to number 24 in the world. It became the first wild card entry to win the compulsory Prime Tournament.

However, injuries were sometimes a problem. Andreescu’s season ended in the WTA final with a knee injury and her mid-season schedule was limited by a shoulder issue that forced her to withdraw from her fourth-round match at the Miami Open.

After a second-round exit to the French Open, Andreescu returned with a vengeance to the Rogers Cup. Admitted by the Toronto crowd in what was actually a hometown tournament, she won the crown when Williams had to stop playing after just four games due to injury.

Andreescu took the place he left a few weeks later in the U.B. Open. She fell to two runs in only two turnovers before sending Williams back to the final, this time with a 6-3, 7-5 lead.

“In the back of my head, it’s always that thought (where) you know you’re playing somebody who is in the top five or top 10,” Andreescu said. “But in those circumstances my level just goes up, which I think is good because I have to raise my level in order to keep up with them.

“I don’t know how to do that. Just

Andreescu closed the season at No. 5 in the world rankings. She posted a 48-7 record in the campaign and totaled $ 6.5 million in revenue.

Alexandra Wozniak (2009), Helen Kelesi (1989, 1990) and Carling Bassett (1985) are the other tennis players to have won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Biennial.

Rosenfeld, a street and field Olympic medalist and a multi-sport athlete, was named the best female athlete in half-century Canada in the 1950s.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

