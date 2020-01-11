advertisement

SYDNEY – Rafael Nadal secured a return victory against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, pushing Spain to the inaugural event final to play the Serbian team led by Novak Djokovic.

The world-class player was soon welcomed by the young Australian who threatened to leave the match before the Spaniard recovered to win 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Earlier in the evening, Roberto Bautista Agut played a nearly perfect match to defeat a disappointing 6-1 6-4 Nick Kyrgios, giving Spain an unchallenged lead going into the doubles match.

De Minaur of the 20th inning, who had not previously won a set against the Spaniard, threw his stone frame at every shot, breaking Nadal’s serve in the first leg of the match before going on to take the set. .

The Australian was thrown into his backpacks, it was his determination to jump forward and stepped into the air to hit his punishing forehead, all while refusing to be pushed back by Nadal’s wicked coat.

Nadal, one of the most dangerous players to serve against, remarkably did not get a break in Australia’s service until late in the second set, which he converted despite enjoying little momentum to that point.

Then Nadal repeated four straight games to decide his third win of the set after De Minaur’s error count was raised, and the Spaniard found his range.

THE ADVANCE OF SERBBS

In the other semifinal, world number two Novak Djokovic played tactical tennis to overcome the enigmatic Daniil Medvedev in a close match with three teams, which secured Serbia’s place in the final.

The Serb won the 6-1 5-7 6-4 race after finding success by pushing the 198cm (6.5ft) tall Russian around the court, forcing Medvedev to repeatedly shoot shots of his shoes.

Earlier, Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic defeated his top-ranked opponent, Karen Khananov of Russia, giving Serbia an uncontested 2-0 lead going into the doubles match.

Less than two weeks away from the Australian Open, Djokovic gave the best players in the world a possible plan on how to defeat the 23-year-old Russian who is knocking down the game’s elite.

While Medvedev’s amusement, flat-rate service and big serve have proved difficult to counter, Djokovic used low pitches and poles to pull the number five in the world in tough places.

“I had a clear vision of what I wanted to do – and it worked great, but then he started to understand,” Djokovic said.

Medvedev, who was undefeated in the ATP Cup in this match, was again drawn in the competition, causing Djokovic to shatter a bracelet that a young Serbian supporter later claimed as a memo.

Djokovic’s energy stores looked poor even though players were enjoying some relief from the intense heat that was fueling fires across Australia.

The introduction of the ATP Cup in the Southern Hemisphere calendar has created the most grueling and fun start to the Australian tennis season in memory, as the world’s top male players chase prize money, ranking points and a team trophy rather than playing in Grand Slam warm-up event.

“At one point we both refused to lose,” Djokovic said.

“There was a lot of rallies and it was very exhausting, a very physical battle but also a mental battle.”

Djokovic secured a disruption in the fifth game and his service held firm for the remainder, which ended when the Russian scored a ground kick. (Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Radnedge)

