MELBOURNE – New Canadian gunman Denis Shapovalov pulled into the wheelchair before surrendering to nerves when he was knocked out of the first Australian Open Round 6-3 6-7 (7) 6-1 7-6 (3) against the Hungarian. newcomer Marton Fucsovics.

Shapovalov, the 13th introduced on the stage and widely as a future Grand Slam champion, was out of sorts from the start at Margaret Court Arena and received a code violation after hitting his record in blue hardcourt when broken early in the set third.

The warning triggered a torrent of 20-year-old umpire Renaud Lichtenstein, who repeatedly shouted at the Frenchman: “It’s my record, I can do whatever I want with it!”

He was still outraged an hour after his match, saying it was a “terrible call”.

“The rule I know is that if I smash the rocket, you can code me, but you can’t code me to slam it,” one frustrated Shapovalov told reporters.

“I’m not doing anything, no one’s affected and yes, the record was still intact.

“He gave me the warning because I did it two or three times and I think that’s not how it works. He said I kept doing it so he would get me the code, which is a terrible decision.”

The tour’s code of conduct prohibits record abuses, defining them as “intentionally and forcibly throwing, destroying or damaging them” in court.

Shapovalov, the tallest seed set on stage from the tournament early on Monday, broke into the opening match of the match, conceded 17 unearned errors in the first set and came within a point of losing a second before Fucsovics gifted him with a double mistake.

After losing his temper in Liechtenstein, Shapovalov surrendered in a prolonged attack on the third set.

He scored in the fourth but ended up crushing a 4-2 lead.

Fucsovics, a muscular 27-year-old who claimed his first and only ATP title in Geneva in 2018, was inspired about the setting, crossing the Canadian at net speed twice on the way to a 6-2 lead.

Shapovalov pulled away from a point of the match, but bowed out in the second with his 62nd error not implemented.

Fucsovics will play Italian winner Jannik Sinner and Australian qualifier Max Purcell.

Before the tournament, Shapovalov had set up organizers to allow the qualification to go ahead as players battled amid thick smoke over Melbourne Park, and said he would refuse to play if he felt his health was under threat.

He said Monday his concerns had not stalled his preparations or thinking against the Hungarian on a day when air quality was rated “good” by authorities.

“Not everyone was there today,” Shapovalov said skilfully.

“I think I played really nervous today. Obviously I was in really good shape, with really good conditions going into the tournament and yes, I just played really hard today.” (Editing by Himani Sarkar / Peter Rutherford)

