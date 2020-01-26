advertisement

MELBOURNE – Highlights of the seventh day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year on Sunday (AEDT times; GMT + 11):

1704 DJOKOVIC DOMINATS SCHWARTZMAN

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals for the 11th time in 16 appearances.

advertisement

The world number two will take on 32-year-old Milos Raonic in the final eight, seeking to improve his 9-0 head-to-head record against the Canadian.

READ MORE

Kvitova defeated Sakkar to make the quarterfinals

Click Nadal on outerwear

Halep happy to prosper as more seeds fall

Kirgios travels in an epic storm to reach the last 16 years

Errors and without pace, Pliskova failed

Clinical Medvedev decides Wawrinka collision

The gang gang in the noise shakes to stop

Zverev sails Verdasco in the fourth round

Kerber reaches the fourth round in Melbourne

Barty was named Young Australian of the Year

Monfils confused by PlayStation injury history

Schwartzman looking for daughter to win over Djokovic

Order of the Australian Open game on Sunday

1531 RAONIK MAY TAKE DEAD KILIK

Canadian Milos Raonic sent 35 aces as he blew up Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 in a two-man encounter that both reached a career-high number three but have since given up 30 Chairperson.

1433 KVITOVA RALLI SAKKARI PASTR

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova lost a close set to Greek Maria Sakkari but the 2019 contestant recovered to win 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

“I just kept playing. I knew it was going to be a really tough match … I had to fight a lot … my service game really helped,” Kvitova said.

1100 LAYNI SHOPS BEFORE MONEY MANAGERS CAN’T CAN

Play in doubles competitions started on time on the outside with current fourth-round action not due to start before 12:00 (0100 GMT) with seventh seed Petra Kvitova first at Rod Laver Arena.

There should be no interruptions to play without the chance of rain and highs of 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) are expected. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

advertisement