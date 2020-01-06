advertisement

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in doubles for the first time to defeat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2 6-4 in the Auckland Classic on Monday.

Wozniacki is set to retire after the Australian Open later this month and Williams said she wanted to partner Dane before hanging up her record.

“I had to play with him before retiring,” the 38-year-old Williams said after the win saw the undefeated couple advance to the quarter-finals, where they could face top seed Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson.

The Japanese duo tried to deal with Williams’ powerful serve in the opening stages before taking the American veteran’s move to break it once.

But Williams and Wozniacki, who looked calm throughout the match and even found time to joke with each other, kept pressing on the second set and finished the match in 71 minutes.

Williams and Wozniacki begin their singles campaigns in Auckland on Tuesday.

In Monday’s singles match, French eighth seed Caroline Garcia rallied to beat American Taylor Townsend 5-7 6-3 7-5 in a match that lasted over two and a half hours.

American teenager Coco Gauff, the youngest player in the draw at 15, saw last year’s semifinalist Victoria Kuzmova challenge to advance to an impressive 6-3 6-1 win in 61 minutes.

Sixth seed Rebecca Peterson fell to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5). (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

