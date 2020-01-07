advertisement

Serena Williams’ first seed began her Auckland Classic singles campaign in style with an easy 6-3 6-2 win over Italian Camila George on Tuesday.

Playing her first game for bachelors since losing to Bianca Andreescu in last year’s U.S. Open, the 38-year-old Williams fired eight shots and was not bothered by George at all.

Williams broke the Italian’s serve three times while remaining unbeaten in a first-round meeting that lasted only 68 minutes.

George, 28, was no match for Williams’ powerful serve, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner prevailed in blustery conditions which proved to be her downfall in 2017, extending her unbeaten run against her opponent. Italian in five games.

“It was really fun being here and coming back again,” Williams said in a post-match interview.

“It’s really good to know that I still have some power in my arms and legs.”

Williams, who also advanced to the doubles quarterfinals with Caroline Wozniacki on Monday, is well on track to face 15-year-old compatriot Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

Croatia’s second seed Petra Martic was initially frustrated by lucky loser Usue Maitane Arconada, who took the first set, before Martic attacked again to win the other two to prevail 5-7 6-4 6-4 .

American third seed Amanda Anisimova also advanced to the second round after she beat Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova 6-3 6-4.

Wozniacki, who is set to retire after this month’s Australian Open, plays New Zealand’s Paige Hourigan in her singles match later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

