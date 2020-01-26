advertisement

MELBOURNE – World number 100 Tennys Sandgren reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the second time in three years with a 7-6 (5) 7-5 6-7 (2) 6-4 win over burning Italian Fabio Fognini. Sunday.

The American held his nerve when his opponent suffered a thaw and triumphed after a trip to a match to set up an eighth meeting with either Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics.

Sparks flew to Melbourne Arena after the first group as the 12th seed Fognini protested a plea of ​​guilty plea and then stormed out of court for seven minutes.

Sandgren accused the perpetrator of lacking the courage to penalize Fognini, who was later dismissed with a penalty for refusing to play after being broken in his first serve of the second set.

Fognini, complaining about the bladder, took off his T-shirt and protested that call to no avail before going down 0-4. The Italian won the next five games, but as the players continued to slide across the net Sandgren went with the set.

The Italian had faced two five-set matches in the tournament, including two in the opening round to defeat Reilly Opelka, and threatened another comeback when he left with a third set equalizer.

The fourth set stayed in service until Sandgren produced three straight axes to hold 5-4 and held the momentum in the following game, concluding the contest with a knee kick from his own net after a 26-yard strike.

Sandgren threw his racket to the floor and gave an ardent bow to the crowd as Fognini strolled the net to offer his congratulations.

Both players shook hands with everyone, apparently, pardoned.

“That was fun or not?” Sandgren said. “To play him is just a fight you know, he’s so good. I was expecting a fight and I got it.”

Sandgren’s run in the final eight in 2018 was engulfed in controversy over links to far-right activists on a social media account. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Clare Fallon)

