MELBOURNE – World number 100 Tennys Sandgren reached the Australian Open quarterfinal for the second time in three years with a 7-6 (5) 7-5 6-7 (2) 6-4 victory over burning Italian Fabio Fognini in it. Sunday.

The American took a two-set lead, holding his nerve after his opponent with 12 offspring suffered a thaw and triumphed after a one-match Rollercoaster trip to set up an eighth final encounter with Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics.

Fognini had slammed into two games with five sets in the tournament, including two in the opening round, and another looked at the cards when he won the third set in tiebreak.

The fourth set stayed in service until Sandgren produced three straight axes to hold 5-4 and held the momentum in the following game, ending the victory with a knee kick from his knee in the net after a 26-yard strike.

Sandgren threw his racket to the floor and gave an ardent bow to the crowd as Fognini strolled the net to offer his congratulations.

“That was fun or not?” Sandgren said. “To play him is just a fight you know, he’s so good. I was expecting a fight and I got it.”

That the match ended in a show of mutual respect was not guaranteed at all after Fognini protested against a call at the end of the first set and then launched the attack on the court for seven minutes on a toilet break.

PENALTY POINT

Sandgren accused the referee of lacking the courage to penalize Fognini, who was later dismissed for refusing the game after being disrupted in his first serve of the second set.

Fognini, complaining about the bladder, took off his shirt and protested that call as well. After falling 4-0 down, the Italian won the next five games, but as the players continued to slide into each other, Sandgren wrote the set.

Fognini did not want to discuss post-match incidents and Sandgren said he was not clear what had happened.

“It seemed strange to me … I was just trying to keep my composure and stay focused,” he said.

“Sometimes I can tear my mouth a little bit to speak my mind as a way to stay. I was getting a little frustrated because we weren’t playing yet. “

Sandgren’s run in the final eight in 2018 was engulfed in controversy over links to far-right activists on his social media account.

Since then, he has played one last game at 16 at Wimbledon and reached the third round at the U. S. Open.

Sunday’s victory was his fifth against a player ranked in the top 20 in a Grand Slam, an extraordinary record for a man who has spent most of his career playing satellite tournaments.

“Maybe I didn’t have that many looks or didn’t have to think. Maybe I shouldn’t be here,” Sandgren said when asked to explain.

“Starting to play … in front of a lot of people, because I played a lot of tennis in front of very few people, the fact that I have to do that seems to bring the best tennis in me.” (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Clare Fallon)

