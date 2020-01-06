advertisement

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka started her 2020 season in style with a 6-3 6-0 victory over Russian Margarita Gasparyan in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

The Belarusian – who also won titles in Wuhan and Zhuhai last year – needed just 71 minutes to complete the competition, smashing Gasparyan five times in central court to advance to the final 16.

“I’m happy to start my season with a two-set win,” she said in her post-match interview. “It was a tough match and really hard to start.

“She’s a great player and it was hard to play against her. She has strong strokes.

The next Sabalenka will face Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova, who defeated Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-3.

Sixth seed Garbine Muguruza fought back to defeat China’s Wang Xin Yu 3-6 6-3 6-0 as Aliaksandra Sasnovich advanced with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam.

In a battle between the two Americans, Shelby Rogers defeated Nicole Gibbs 6-3 5-7 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 33 minutes as fourth seed and local hope Wang Qiang won the best of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6 -0 6 -3.

Seventh seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Zheng Saisai of China 6-2 1-6 6-2. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

