Defending champion Karolina Pliskova escaped a match point before prevailing in an epic slugfest with Naomi Osaka, while Madison Keys drew an escape of her own in the other semifinal at Brisbane International on Saturday.

Pliskova and Osaka served 29 ace between them and often locked in fierce initial rallies before the second-half check won 6-7 (10) 7-6 (3) 6-2 in two hours and 48 minutes.

Osaka had survived three consecutive three-set semifinals and the defense for the Pliskova title featured with the Japanese serving the game at 7-6 (10), 6-5.

Theeke then pulled back into the match, earning her first Osaka service break to force a draw and shot eight of her 15 aces in the final set, saving all six break points.

Pliskova will play Keys in Sunday’s final hoping to add her 2017 and 2019 crowns.

The eighth consecutive Keys came from a set and a split against 2011 champion Petra Kvitova to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the duel between two of WTA’s biggest hits in the first semifinal.

Kvitova fired eight winners to claim the opener before the Americans fought back and won six straight games to take the second set.

Keys kept her nerve in the decision-maker who saw five breaks in her last six games and completed her turnaround by winning 12 of the last 15 games.

“I’m very happy. I’m very tired,” the American said after her fourth win in seven meetings with Kvitova.

“Always good to start the year playing great tennis. The third set was back and forth (but) I think I played a pretty high level.” (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

