MELBOURNE – Defending champion Karolina Pliskova prevailed in a three-set fight with Madison Keys to become the first three-time winner at Brisbane International on Sunday.

The day after clinching a near-semifinal duel with Naomi Osaka, the world number two overcame a midfield attack to triumph 6-4 4-6 7-5 in the final at Pat Rafter Arena.

Pliskova rode her first big serve to save two break points in the first set and returned to her first opportunity to advance.

One set and breakdown, Keys broke to equalize 3-3 and went on to win the set and force a decision-maker in which the first six games remained in service before Pliskova broke the American in seventh.

Casey refused to throw in the towel and thwarted Czechia’s first attempt to serve out the match at 5-4.

Pliskova could not be denied.

The 2017 and 2019 winner broke again for 6-5 and then served to spark the victory at her first meeting with the eighth seed American in just over two hours. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

