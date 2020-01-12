advertisement

MELBOURNE – Defending champion Karolina Pliskova prevailed in a three-set fight with Madison Keys to become the first three-time winner at Brisbane International on Sunday.

The day after clinching a near-semifinal duel of the semifinal with Naomi Osaka, the world number two overcame a midfield blow to triumph 6-4 4-6 7-5 in the final at Pat Rafter Arena.

Pliskova rode her first big serve to save two break points in the first set and returned to her first opportunity to advance.

One set and breakdown, Keys broke to equalize 3-3 and went on to win the set and force a decision-maker in which the first six games remained in service before Pliskova broke the American in seventh.

Casey refused to throw in the towel and thwarted Czechia’s first attempt to serve out the match at 5-4.

Pliskova could not be denied.

The 2017 and 2019 winner broke again for 6-5 and then served to spark the victory at her first meeting with the eighth seed American in just over two hours.

“I think what is more special than winning is that I defend in the end,” Pliskova said after her first successful title defense.

“This is always more difficult. But, yes, it took a few years to do it, but satisfied with it.”

Pliskova, who has had considerable success inside, has made no secret of her love for Pat Rafter’s Arena.

“It feels more like a domestic court,” said the 21-year-old, whose 42 acres on the tour will translate into $ 8,400 towards fire relief in Australia.

“The conditions are perfect for me inside – no wind, no sun … so I can hit with full power.”

Casey said she was surprised by Pliskova’s reception.

“Even if you say moving is not her strength, she covers the court well, which makes you start to go even further,” she said. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

