Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka started her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari in the first round of Brisbane International on Tuesday.

Osaka fired 16 shots and broke its Greek opponent four times in the match in two hours, seven minutes, but struggled to equalize in the second set, when Sakkari won five points in a row before extinguishing the game in an error not strengthened by Japanese.

The duo traded breaks in the opening stages of the final set before winning the former world number one Osaka, despite double fault at its first point of the match.

“I knew it was going to be a really tough match,” said world number four Osaka. “I think in the second group I just complained a lot about it. I was just trying to calm down and stay positive.”

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, 24th in the WTA rankings, fell to the first hurdle against Liudmila Samsonova, who ranks more than 100 places below her. The 129th ranked Russian won 6-4 2-6 6-3.

The other Samsonova faces former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova who overcame a slow start and went down 12 of their last 13 games to relegate another Russian to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6 6-1 6-0.

Wildcard Maria Sharapova, playing her first game since losing in last year’s U. S. first round, was defeated by 3-6 6-1 7-6 (3) by Jennifer Brady.

American Qualifying will take on world number one Ash Barty in the second round.

The eighth seed Madison Keys advanced to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Christian Radnedge)

