Third seed Naomi Osaka survived another three-set trial to beat Dutchman Kiki Bertens 6-3 3-6 6-3 to advance to the Brisbane International semifinal on Friday.

It was Osaka’s third consecutive tournament in three tournaments and the once world number one tournament dominated at two hours to reach the semifinals for the second year in a row at the Pat Rafter Arena.

As a result, the 22-year-old will jump on Simona Halep to rise to third in the singles rankings as the Japanese prepare to defend her Australian Open crown later this month.

“I tried to defend my title at the US Open and it didn’t work out so well, so I hope it’s better for me this time,” Osaka said in a post-match interview after his 14th consecutive win since a 16- her year-old exit to the Flushing Meadows.

After both players won a set each, the opening game of the third set – which lasted 11 minutes – proved to be the turning point when Osaka saved three break points to take the lead.

She then broke down again to 3-2 to take control of the match, bringing three match points with only her fourth ass of the contest before an unassisted error by Bertens gave her the victory to set up a semifinal with Alison Riske or Karolina Pliskova.

In the other quarterfinals, fifth seed Petra Kvitova defeated giant killer Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-2 while American Madison Keys defeated compatriot Danielle Collins 6-4 6-1 in just 66 minutes. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Kim Coghill)

