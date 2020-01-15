advertisement

Some of the biggest names in tennis have teamed up in Melbourne to host a brilliant night of action and raise funds for the Australian Bushfire appeal.

From Serena Williams to Rafael Nadal, the legends of the game showed up in front of a crowded Rod Laver Arena. All of the money raised during the night went toward the bushfires that have devastated Australia in the past few months.

Check out over 50 LIVE sports on Kayo! Stream to your TV, phone, tablet, or computer. Only $ 25 / month, cancel at any time. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

advertisement

Tickets for the event were available for $ 59, and when the evening began, the crowd rose in recognition of several firefighters who were present.

It was so touching to see the crowd in the Rod Laver Arena jump up to cheer on our firefighters at #RallyForRelief. I got goosebumps

– Dee Dee Dunleavy (@DeeDeeDunleavy) January 15, 2020

The celebrations started with the announcement of two separate teams competing in Fast4 format, with captains Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams naming two All Star teams.

Wozniacki had the superstars Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka as well as Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas on board.

But it was Williams’ team that produced serious stars when Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Petra Kvitova were named alongside the iconic Williams.

The opening format was a bit fun as the players changed their time on the pitch, but it was Nadal who won the heart when he got CFA volunteer Deb Borg out as a double partner.

Since all players were on the pitch together, Channel 9’s Tony Jones handed the microphone over to World No.1 Nadal, who announced a special donation.

“We spoke to Roger (Federer) a few hours ago and decided to allocate $ 250,000 to relieve the bushfire,” said Nadal.

The announcement met with enthusiastic applause from those present.

The action then picked up speed and took a more serious turn when Federer stepped out to face Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios put early pressure on Federer and was truly behind the crowd when he rose 4-2 in the competition.

Originally published by Legends as an incredible bushfire donation

advertisement