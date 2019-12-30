advertisement

OPINION

“It shouldn’t be the flag.”

That’s what boring people comment on Facebook when Nick Kyrgios inevitably does something to insult them.

It is a staple in every comment area. the bread in our Australian sports diet. It’s there, even if it’s not particularly helpful.

advertisement

The point at which these people fail or simply refuse to see is that when Kyrgios is on tour in Miami, Cincinnati or Antwerp, he doesn’t really represent Australia, but represents himself.

If he wins, he wins for himself. And when he throws his toy out of bed, he’s the one who has to clean up.

Again, he doesn’t do it for you, for me, or for anyone.

To be offended by the supposed lack of effort or inability to remain calm is an exercise in vain.

But without this public outrage, we wouldn’t have the perfect irony that we saw at the Davis Cup or that we will see when the ATP Cup starts this week.

Rosewall claims to have turned Open

1:07

You see, whether you like it or not, Kyrgios is not selfish.

In fact, he’s probably a better tennis player if he’s part of a team, and more importantly if he’s part of an Australian team.

At the Davis Cup in Madrid, he managed to stay calm and focused thanks to his presence on the pitch in Lleyton Hewitt and a common goal.

And it makes sense.

It’s no secret that Kyrgios doesn’t love tennis.

He keeps talking about how boring it is, and while he worships the NBA and the Boston Celtics jersey, he’s probably consistently showing what he’d rather do.

It is an attitude that makes it easier to participate in the third round of an ATP tour event or even a Grand Slam.

If the only loser is himself, it is much more difficult to justify being locked up. Who will he let down?

A trainer in Lleyton Hewitt helped Nick Kyrgios on the international stage.Source: AFP

At the new Davis Cup, Kyrgios was the ultimate team guy.

Ahead of the event, Hewitt talked about how Kyrgios made sure that the Australian players came on tour to build chemistry.

During the event, Kyrgios praised his teammates, especially Alex de Minaur, who is number 1 as an Australian. Another dynamic that would have been a problem if Kyrgios had really been that “problem child” that so many like to suggest.

Instead, Kyrgios was happy to play the second violin. He didn’t complain when he wasn’t in the quarter-finals, and Australia dropped out.

A star in Kyrgios is one of the reasons why Australia is a realistic hope of winning the first ATP Cup that happens to happen down under.

The difficult thing for the 24-year-old is that the Australians may be the world’s anti-Kyrgyz group.

It would be enough to convince most to leave their nationalism behind. But Kyrgios will still play.

Again, it is no secret that he has not yet exhausted his truly incredible potential.

And of course I understand when you’re angry, “because if you had his talent, blah blah …”. The point is that you don’t.

They also don’t know what Kyrgios needed to get to a point where he can beat other professionals with around 50 percent of the contents of his tank.

For the love of the scorched forehand winners, please forget your failed sports career and the strangely hard expectations for a second and let him do his thing on home soil.

After all, the country should be damn grateful that it represents the flag.

advertisement