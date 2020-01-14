advertisement

Ashleigh Barty’s coach can pinpoint the moment when the Australian switched from good to great.

It was the French Open semi-final last year: Barty had lost the first set against American teen Amanda Anisimova and was 0-3 in the second. Then, according to trainer Craig Tyzzer, the moment came.

“She probably doubted herself,” Tyzzer told reporters before Barty’s first round match at Adelaide International on Tuesday.

“She went up against Amanda early and then got lost. She was almost convinced that she couldn’t win it.

“And then just getting up and saying” No, I can do that “was probably the biggest step forward for me in the past 18 months we had been working on.

“For me, that led to her winning a Grand Slam. it made her number 1 in the world – without this semi everything that probably won’t happen happens. “

media_cameraBarty celebrated a big win on Tuesday in Adelaide.

After staring into the abyss, Barty won the next six games and took the second set and the third 6-3.

She beat Marketa Vondrousova 6: 1 to 6: 3 in the final and won her first Grand Slam, one of four tournament wins in one year, which put the Queenslander in first place in the world rankings.

Barty overcame a slow start to make a comeback win on her first appearance at the Adelaide International WTA tournament.

The top Australian team beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 4: 6 – 3: 7: 5 on Memorial Drive on Tuesday.

Barty, who said goodbye in the first round, initially fought against number 31 in the world in the second round.

media_cameraClap your hands when you win.

The Australian struggled for timing and fluency – much like last week when she lost her first game against No. 53, Jennifer Brady, on her first summer outing at Brisbane International.

But Barty recovered in the second set in Adelaide and found increasing contact before the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on Monday.

The Australian hit five of her eleven aces in the second set and took a 5-2 lead in the third set with a series of casual mistakes by the Russian.

But Pavlyuchenkova, just as he showed up for the countdown, rose to 5: 5 before Barty took a break and then ended the match.

