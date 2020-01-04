advertisement

SYDNEY – World number one Rafa Nadal overcame a temporary attack on his way to victory in the ATP Cup on Saturday, shortly after Australia Open champion Novak Djokovic survived a fierce battle against young South African winner Kevin Anderson.

The $ 15 million ATP Cup, which includes 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney for over 10 days, is a solid platform for the world’s best players to prepare for this month’s Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne from January 20th.

Nadal broke in his first serve of the season, but found his groove immediately to break and another Georgian service break, Nikoloz Basilashvili, was enough for him to win the opening set.

He broke his opponent twice to move to 5-2 in the second, but faced two consecutive breaks in his serve that tied the set at 5-5. Nadal then broke down again and kept signing the draw for his team with a 6-3 7-5 win in Perth.

Djokovic, who defeated Nadal in last year’s final at the Australian Open singles for a seventh record in Melbourne Park, had to dig deep in his 7-6 (5) 7-6 (6) victory over Anderson and won the draw for Serbia in Brisbane.

Anderson, 33, returned to court for the first time since Wimbledon and played only five tournaments in 2019 due to elbow and knee injuries.

The 2018 Wimbledon runner-up, when he lost the final to Serbia, fell to a 4-1 deficit in the starting line-up but fought brilliantly even for things out.

Djokovic soon lost his composure and got into a lengthy debate with the chairmanship of the chair after being denied an opportunity to contest. At the next point, he angered the crowd for concern during a rally.

“No way to start the year,” Djokovic said. “I started extremely well, I was 4-1 up and had some break points, but then Kevin extended his game.

“He was on fire tonight – I think the quality of the tennis was pretty high. I was very pleased with the way I split the storm.”

World number four Dominic Thiem did not have a great start to preparing for the first Grand Slam of the year in two weeks, as he fell 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-3 to Croatia’s Borna Coric.

Coric’s win over the 2019 ATP Finals race was enough for Croatia, as 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic rallied to beat Dennis Novak 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 .

Earlier, the experienced duo of Gal Monfils, who finished 2019 in the top 10, and Benoit Paire won their singles matches to help France seal its tie against Chile in Brisbane.

Argentina demanded that their doubles pairs of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni climb to the tiles to skip the draw against Poland, as Guido Pella and Hubert Hurkacz won their respective tires to tie the draw at 1-1.

Players had to negotiate terms of probation in Sydney, which saw temperatures reach 44 degrees Celsius, despite the new tent roof over Ken Rosewall Arena and air conditioners.

Japan, which is without injury to Kei Nishikori, had an easy day in Perth with Yoshihito Nishioka and Go Soeda heated up in their singles matches against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas and Martin Cuevas respectively. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge)

