advertisement

MELBOURNE – After scaling Africa’s highest mountain during the off-season, former world number one Garbine Muguruza is hoping to reach new heights at the Australian Open after suffering a drop in world rankings in 2019.

The Venezuelan-born Spaniard made another push in Melbourne Park on Thursday, beating himself out of a midfield crash against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the third round with a 6-3 3-6 6 win -3 in the early game at Rod Laver Arena.

The bright start to the first Grand Slam of the year follows a disappointing conclusion to a 2019 season, which saw him jump from the first round to Wimbledon and the US

advertisement

The 26-year-old cut her short season, swapped her crumb belts and headed to Tanzania with a friend to climb 5,895 meters (19,340 feet) Mount Kilimanjaro, a five-day expedition in which she scaled the rocks, waving across icy rivers and spent bitter cold nights.

“It was a very difficult challenge, completely different from what I do,” Muguruza, now ranked number 32, told reporters in Melbourne Park.

“You’re climbing that mountain and it’s just you. You don’t get any prizes, any prizes, any photos, anything up there.

“I really enjoy the experience of seeing myself in the middle of nowhere and, yes, just having a clear mindset just to keep climbing.”

After one of the tournament’s most feared competitors and the only player to beat Serena and Venus Williams in the Grand Slam final, Muguruza has gradually fallen off the radar.

Following her triumph at Wimbledon in 2017, the second of her two major titles, Muguruza reached the semifinals at the 2018 French Open, but she has not had a deep run in the Grand Slams since.

Muguruza parted ways with longtime coach Sam Sumyk in July and finished out of the top 20 at the end of the season for the first time since 2014.

The new year began with a touch of pessimism as the former French Open champion withdrew from Hobart International in the lead at Melbourne Park with a viral illness.

Lack of match practice said as she lost in the opening game 6-0 in her first-round clash against qualifier Shelby Rogers before coming to America in steam.

Now reunited with former mentor Conchita Martinez, the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon, Muguruza has not yet produced the best of vintage in Melbourne, but her fighting spirit was enough to deal with Tomljanovic.

“Like everyone, you work hard. You come in (inside) hours,” she said of her joy at the difficult victory.

“Nothing is guaranteed, so you really appreciate the moment.” (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

advertisement