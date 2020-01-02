advertisement

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in the tournaments she plays to give her time to focus on her children. .

A mother of three, the 36-year-old Belgian announced plans in September to retire for a second time. But her return, originally scheduled for January, has been postponed due to a knee injury.

Clijsters, who previously reunited in the county between 2009 and 2012, said her priority this time was to make sure she was around when her children, ages three to 11, needed her.

advertisement

“It’s going to be different than before, I’m not going to play a lot of tournaments,” Clijsters said in an interview with The Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2020/01/01/ exclusive-kim-Clijsters -interviews-obedient families-replies. “Kids won’t travel with me that much.

“I’ll have to choose my shifts wisely to see what works with the kids and the school, the exams … My kids and their schedules won’t be affected by my decision to return.”

While a return to this month’s Australian Open – the last Grand Slam she won in 2011 – has been ruled out, the Clijsters have been given wild cards for subsequent tournaments, including the Indian Wells Masters on Mars.

She said the amount she played will also depend on her ability and recovery time.

“I know this is not a five-year career. It will be something for two, three, four years if I can stay healthy and learn more about how my body will react,” she said.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

advertisement