advertisement

MELBOURNE – American Sofia Kenin opposed her blast by a team against Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with a 4-6 6-2 6-2 win on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Kenin, placed 14th at Melbourne Park, converted her second point of the match against two-time Grand Slam champion, who doubly blamed it on the final point, to end an attractive competition lasting more than two hours.

Kenin and Muguruza produced an appropriate and intense finale under the enclosed roofs of a packed Rod Laver Arena.

advertisement

Muguruza had arrived in Melbourne suffering from a virus that forced her to give up Hobart International, but the Spaniard was soon back to playing in her strength, which helped her reach the top of the women’s rankings in 2017.

Some of the inconsistencies that led to her sliding to 36th in last year’s rankings resurfaced against Ken, however, as the Spaniard burst hot and cold with her serve, taking 57% of her first serve in the meantime that mix its nine ace with eight double faults.

Kenin came into the match with a game plan, mixing great shots with deep first blows to catch Muguruza by surprise initially.

But the Spaniard soon found her range and converted her third point in the third game on the nose forward in the opening set.

Ken, who beat Ash Barty in the semifinals despite being the number one player in the world for most of the match, refused to throw in the towel and boosted her confidence by saving four break points to play the seventh game.

She was rewarded for her persistence in the next game with two consecutive double faults by Muguruza that gave the American a break back, and brought her back into service.

But the Spaniard came out firing on all cylinders to disrupt the Moscow-born Ken again and took the opening set when her opponent lost to her advantage.

Kenin took the trial in the second set with renewed vigor as the power behind her strokes rose to a degree. She took the break in the fourth game and then a safe hold gave her a 4-1 lead.

There was no return for Muguruza from there as the American tied the game with the second break of her service.

The intensity of the set group increased significantly with Muguruza hitting her thigh for eggs herself while Ken almost shrunk in tears from frustration at some of her shots.

Down 0-40 in the fifth game and with her return to the wall, Kenin certainly produced her best tennis. She painted the edges with three consecutive winners while also producing an action to hold the serve to 3-2.

A fifth double error by the Spaniard gave Ken a 4-2 lead, and she was suddenly in the striking distance of the victory, which sealed her back by breaking her opponent. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

advertisement