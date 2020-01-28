advertisement

MELBOURNE – Sofia Kenin held her tidy and tidy match to watch Onnis Jabeur offs with a big 6-4 6-4 hit at the Australian Open on Tuesday and reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

The 21-year-old American arrived in Melbourne after a successful season in 2019 when she won all three of her WTA singles titles and entered Tuesday’s clash at Rod Laver Arena with a 3-1 record against Jabeur.

Perhaps aware that she had no power to match her opponent, on the contrary, Ken focused on keeping her number of mistakes to a minimum.

Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a quarter-final of the Grand Slam, produced 20 more winners than her opponent, but Kenin won it while maintaining the same gap in ambiguous errors.

“I’m really excited, it was a tough match,” said Kenin, whose previous best showing in a Grand Slam was the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Kenin capitalized on the wrong Jabeur setbacks to break early in the opening set but the Tunisian came back into service at 3-3.

Powerless errors continued to hurt Jaburi after Ken got a second break in the next game, but the Tunisian showed plenty of stomach for the fight, saving five points set in two games to keep the 14th seed on hold.

The 78th-ranked Jaburi, who said she received a phone call from her country’s president ahead of the game, had her options in the second set, but missed three break points chances in the sixth game with countless errors. .

She threw her record into disgust during the game which lasted for about 10 minutes.

“It was a difficult moment,” Kenin said. “She was playing well, I didn’t know it was 10 minutes, but I felt the game was too long. I feel like after that I got the momentum and started playing better.”

Kenin was 40-0 in Jabeur’s next service game, but once again the Tunisian fought back to bring him down before both errors in her paragraph gave America substantial rest and a 4-3 lead.

After both players retained the service Kenin converted her first point of the match when Jabeur, 25, found the net in a service comeback.

Kenin will meet either world number one Ash Barty of Australia or two-time Wimbledon Czech champion Petra Kvitova for a spot in Saturday’s final. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

