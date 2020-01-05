advertisement

SYDNEY – Romanian Women’s World Nr. 4 Simona Halep has created a unique way to support relief and recovery efforts amid Australia’s fiery disaster: she will donate money every time she screams at her Australian coach.

Other tennis players from around the world, fueled in part by a call to action by tennis player Nick Kyrgios, have pledged to donate $ 200 ($ 139) to the cause each time they serve an ace. But, Halep noted, service is not its strength.

“Well guys, you know I love Australia, but you also know I don’t hit a lot of stakes,” she wrote on Twitter.

“So I want to help and my promise is this … whenever I give @darren_cahill a hard time in my inbox during all my Aus matches, I will donate $ 200,” she added, referred to her coach, Darren Cahill. “That way I’ll raise a lot more money.”

Halep, who resumed working with Cahill last year after the pair split late in 2018, often animates her box during matches.

Meanwhile, Women’s World No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia has said she will donate all her prize money from Brisbane International next week to the Red Cross Appeal.

Most of the best tennis players in the world are already in Australia for the inaugural ATP Cup and other heat tournaments leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

France’s Alize Cornet, who like Halep is not known for her service skills, came up with an idea for her fundraising.

“These fires in Australia are rattling my heart … And as Simona was saying, I’m not going to raise a lot of money even if I have to rely on my service! Sooo I’m going to donate $ 50 to every hit winner from the points I’m going to make on the Australian Swing. Much more efficient, “she said on Twitter.

($ 1 = Australian $ 1,4386) (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

