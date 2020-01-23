advertisement

American youngster Coco Gauff has promised to be more aggressive against host Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday, as he hopes for a different result in their second career meeting.

A nervous Gauff was defeated 6-3 6-0 by Japan’s Osaka in the US third round last year but the 15-year-old said after her three-team win over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday that things would be otherwise.

“I’ll be less nervous this time … (in the US) I was nervous. It was my first time at Arthur Ashe,” said Gauff, who threw seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams at the opening. tournament in Melbourne,.

“We’re both familiar with each other’s games. She plays really aggressive. This time I’m going to be more aggressive … I think I’m more confident this time.”

World number one Ash Barty will look to continue her strong start to the tournament, but hope at home could face a tricky third-round test against Hobart International champion Elena Rybakina at their first meeting.

Roger Federer will play Australian striker John Millman, who defeated him at the US Open 2018, while Novak Djokovic takes his place in the fourth round of Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

In other games, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams plays China’s Wang Qiang, Petra Kvitova meets Ekaterina Alexandrova and Caroline Wozniacki faces Ons Jabeur.

Among the men, sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces big serving Milos Raonic while Marin Cilic meets Roberto Bautista Agut and Guido Pella plays Fabio Fognini. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

