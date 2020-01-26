advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has rescheduled a regional Fed Cup qualifying event from China due to concerns about the outbreak of a viral disease that has caused 56 deaths.

The ITF issued a statement on Sunday that the Group 1 event in Asia / Oceania scheduled for February 4-8 in Dongguan, China, will now take place in Kazakh Nur-Sultan.

“The decision to move the event to another venue was made due to increasing travel restrictions in China and was made after consulting with independent security advisers,” the ITF statement said.

The Fed Cup is an international tennis tournament for women. Teams from China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan were on the program in Dongguan. The top two teams will be promoted to the Fed Cup playoffs in April.

The U.S. consulate in the city’s epicenter announced that it will evacuate its personnel and some individuals on board a charter flight.

China’s health minister said the country is entering a “crucial stage” as “the virus’s ability to spread appears to be growing.”

President Xi Jinping said Saturday’s outbreak was serious and said the government is stepping up efforts to restrict travel and public gatherings as it moves medical personnel and supplies to the city in the center of the crisis, Wuhan, which remains locked without flights , Trains or buses are allowed in or out.

