MELBOURNE – Highlights of day eight at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year on Monday (AEDT times; GMT + 11):

2255 NADAL PASSES TEST AGAINST KYRGIOS

World number one Rafa Nadal resisted 25 assets from Nick Kyrgios to beat local favorite 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4).

Nadal, the Australian Open 2009 champion, advanced to the quarterfinals in a 41st Grand Slam, equating great American Jimmy Connors to third on the all-time list.

2150 ZVEREV POWER RUBLEV AFTER

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev reached his first Australian Open quarterfinal with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Russian Andrey Rublev, who reached the back-to-back titles tournament in Adelaide and Qatar.

2140 PAVLYUCHENKOVA STUNS KERBER

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was developed by a team to beat former champion Angelique Kerber 6-7 (5) 7-6 (4) 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the third time in four years.

1842 WAWRINKA OUTLASTS MEDVEDEV

Swiss Stan Wawrinka, the 2014 champion, defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-2 for his first victory over the Russian fourth seed in their third meeting in career.

1633 MARRIAGE NIGH TETT MUNICIPAL OWN

Undefeated Spaniard Garbine Muguruza continued her charge towards a third Grand Slam title and first since Wimbledon 2017 with a 6-3 6-3 fourth-round win over ninth seed Kiki Bertens.

Muguruza, who defeated Elina Svitolina in the final round, has now won back-to-back matches against top-10 opponents for the first time in three years.

1528 SWIATEK OUTLASTS OF KONTAVE

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, born on the 28th, withdrew from the group to beat 18-year-old Polish Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4) 7-5 7-5 to secure her quarterfinal girls’ appearance at a Grand Slam.

1515 N THIS WEEK A PROTECTION STEP TO THE NEW TATTOO

Dominic Thiem’s ​​mother started a tradition last year to get a tattoo every time she grabs a title, and the world number five was asked about it after a fourth-round win over Gay Monfils.

“Unfortunately I have to confirm it,” Thiem, who won five titles last year, said in a court interview to leave the crowd in the loops. “I would really like to deny it, but no.”

Asked what he could get in the paint if he grabbed the title by winning his three consecutive Melbourne matches, Thiem said, “Surely a kangaroo.”

1504 THIEM BAKN PROGRESS T SM PLANT

Austrian Dominik Thiem continued his dominance over Gay Monfils, excluding the 10th Frenchman with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 to improve his head-to-head record to 6-0. The fifth seed faces either Rafa Nadal or Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals.

1312 LAW ON A PACKR AUCTION RELAX RELATED TO TRUST BUSHFIRE

Former world number one Rod Laver has pledged to donate proceeds to an auction of one of his favorite 1969 Dunlop rounds for Australian fire relief.

“I’m really saddened by the fires that have destroyed this beautiful land. I still call Australia home,” the 11-time Grand Slam champion tweeted.

1253 CRUISE HALEP NO QUARTERS

Four-time champions Simona Halep reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the 14th time in her career with a convincing 6-4 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens. The 2018 runner earned 74% of points on her first serve and made only eight forced fumbles.

