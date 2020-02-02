advertisement

MELBOURNE – No sooner did Novak Djokovic claim his 17th Grand Slam trophy by triumphing at the Australian Open for the eighth time Sunday, the Serb already setting a deadline to claim the record of the top titles.

Djokovic’s 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory in a teaser over fifth seed Dominic Thiem pulled him inside three Roger Federer bumps of 20 and two behind second-placed Rafa Nadal 19 .

“I think we have a chance and make an opportunity for historic number one I will try to do everything possible this season and next maximum season,” Djokovic told ecstatic Serbian fans in Melbourne Park.

“This is what I can dedicate in terms of time and energy towards achieving this goal.”

Like Federer who cut his schedule after reaching the thirties to extend his career, the 32-year-old Djokovic also looks forward to resting and spending more time with his children in the not too distant future.

“I think they’re coming to an age where I really want to spend time with them and be the best dad possible, and not be on the road all the time,” he said.

“I’m coming to the stage where I have to adjust to that. I probably should play less. “

Twelve years after claiming the maiden title at Melbourne Park, Djokovic remains at the height of his game.

His victory over Thiem secured the world’s number one ranking, removing Nadal from the top spot.

It also extended the dominance of “Big Three” tennis to the Grand Slams for a few more months. He, Nadal and Federer, among them, have won 13 consecutive major titles.

It was, however, a difficult road for his 17th consecutive triumph.

He was suddenly countless and crashed a long way in the middle of the match. He took a sick leave while under great pressure from Thiem.

He faked player game allegations by some tennis experts, but Djokovic, whose team gave him extra drinks during the match, said he was suffering from dehydration.

“The juices were magical potions that my physio prepares in his lab. That’s all I can say, “Djokovic retired, referring to his eventual rally.

With fans firmly in Thiem’s ​​corner, Djokovic also lost his composure to the crowd to stay quiet during the game and stepped into the wheelchair after being called up for two service-hour violations in the second set.

He bent the chair bait sarcastically on the sneakers after removing the service and wished it made him famous.

“These things in the games change the momentum of the match,” Djokovic, who lost six games in a row after being called, told reporters.

“I didn’t know (the touch) was completely forbidden. I thought it was a nice, really friendly touch,” he added with a smile.

“I want to thank him for not giving me a warning to touch him. That’s all I can say.” (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

