SYDNEY – Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup event in Sydney, after defeating longtime Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday, before playing a key role in the crucial doubles match.

With the match closed at 1-1, Djokovic partnered veteran Victor Troicki to beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4, sparking celebrations that wouldn’t be out of place at a football match in Belgrade.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion proved to be a calming influence throughout, especially as the Serbian duo fell behind early in the match.

He used his powerful return of service and fleet to propel his country back into the first group and create a shift of momentum that Serbia went through to a victory wrapped up in the early hours of Monday morning.

“We are overjoyed,” Djokovic said. “It was probably one of the best doubles we’ve played.”

For Spain, it was a missed opportunity to prove it has the world’s best men’s team in the world, having recently won the remodeled Davis Cup and boasting the top two 10 players on its side of the ATP Cup.

Nadal, a doubles-capable player who won the Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was replaced by the Spanish combination in a last-minute surprise move, he said it was a team decision.

World number one cited a tough tournament schedule and lack of energy as part of the reason.

Blueprint

Djokovic previously defeated Nadal 6-2 7-6 (4), extending his dominance over the Spaniard into strong teams, a surface Nadal has not beaten since 2013.

Djokovic has created the project to beat the Spaniard in strong teams, although he is one of the few players good enough to follow the instructions.

The Serb kept his line and was rarely brought to trial by the Spaniard’s heavy rotation, a position from which Nadal usually dictates conditions.

“I was trying to get as much time away from him,” Djokovic said. “I’m just extremely happy with the way I performed.”

Djokovic broke Nadal’s serve in the first leg, lighting a crowd of close-knit capacity in the 10,500-strong stadium. The buzz from Serbian supporters of the flag among the service weighed on Nadal, who at one stage gave a sarcastic gesture to his rival’s supporters.

The Spaniard’s reaction only drew the crowd deeper into the competition as they defeated Djokovic’s nickname – “Nole, Nole”.

While Nadal is the undisputed king of clay, he has not staged Djokovic played in a strong squad in nine attempts since his US Open victory in 2013.

After a dominant first series marked by Djokovic’s strong service, the competition intensified. Nadal utilized more single-volume offensive tactics and settled at a stronger pace.

Trailing 0-40 in his serve in the sixth game of the second set, Djokovic looked likely to strike, but the Spaniard was unable to convert.

The second set was settled in a draw, ending when Nadal scored an advantage.

Earlier, Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut finished a perfect tournament beating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 7-5 6-1.

The ATP Cup received various ratings from the players. They applauded the high standard of tennis while also questioning the wisdom of having back-to-back men’s team events, with the Davis Cup completed just weeks before the Sydney event began.

But the victors said winning the ATP Cup was one of the highlights of his career. The Serbian team danced in the central hub and promised to partake in the night with their fans.

Djokovic retired that he could also return to Serbia to celebrate and return to the Australian Open, which begins next week.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett, Ed Osmond)

