advertisement

SYDNEY – Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged the organizers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to spend two men’s team races on the tennis calendar.

The ATP Cup, which kicks off on Friday, will feature 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney for the first time in 10 days and giving key men’s players a solid platform to prepare for the Australian Open .

The tournament, however, comes just six weeks after the inaugural edition of the Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation Flag event, which was similar in nature and the question remains whether the two can co-exist in the future.

advertisement

“We need a Super World Cup event, whatever you want to call it,” world number two Djokovic, who heads the ATP player council, said at a news conference Thursday.

“This is not going to happen next year … but if both parties, the ITF, the Davis Cup and the ATP come together too soon, it could probably be for 2022.

“I hope that will happen because it is very difficult to get the top players to commit to playing both events. And it’s only been six weeks, so they’re not really helping each other in terms of marketing, event value and so on. “

Djokovic’s concerns were echoed by world number one Nadal, who said having to play back-to-back team tournaments was confusing.

“For me personally it’s not the ideal situation for our sport, but that’s how it works today and I’m really excited that we can change it in the future,” said Nadal, who won a fifth Davis Cup title with Spain in November.

The participating teams for the event, which also offers 750 ranking points, are determined by the rankings of their best single player. Six of the top seven players in the world, hitting Swiss great Roger Federer, have arrived in Australia.

Federer withdrew from the event to spend more time with his family. Britain’s Andy Murray and Japan’s Kei Nishikori are other notable absences due to injury.

Australian Open host Djokovic will make his ATP Cup debut for Serbia against South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday while Nadal will lead Spain in action against Georgia in Perth on the same day.

REVAMPED SUMME AUSSIE

The $ 15 million ATP Cup has left no room on the resumed tennis calendar for the Mixed Breed Hopman Cup, which is popular with players and has traditionally served as a warm-up for the first Grand Slam of the year.

With Brisbane hosting matches in the ATP Cup, Brisbane International will be the next tournament of the week for women while Sydney International – one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world dating back to 1885 – has also lost.

Sydney’s loss proved to be Adelaide’s win as the city hosts Adelaide International from January 12, with Djokovic and the world’s number one women Ash Barty being the main draws.

ATP finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will also play in Adelaide.

Sydney, which will host both the ATP Cup knockout phase and group stage, also has to deal with concerns about smoke from devastating fires affecting the game.

Britain’s captain Tim Henman disputed these concerns.

“In the context of what this country is going through with the fires and for us to deal with a little poor air quality, I think it’s right to have the prospect,” he told reporters. “I don’t expect it to be a problem at all.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

advertisement